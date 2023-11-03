The Cosmetic Procedures John Stamos Admits To Getting

While most celebs are a bit hush-hush about going under the knife, John Stamos recently dished on the cosmetic procedures he had done as a young actor. TV fans fawned over Stamos during his soap opera days when he starred in "General Hospital," where he played the role of Blackie Parrish. However, fans really fell in love with Stamos when he moved on to "Full House." His role as Jesse Katsopolis — Danny Tanner's handsome, carefree/slightly reckless brother-in-law — helped shape him into one of the most crushable 90s celeb heartthrobs ever. However, Stamos can still compete with celebs from recent generations.

For example, Harper's Bazaar named Stamos as one of the 50 hottest men ever in 2018. People Magazine also showed appreciation for Stamos' good looks by dubbing him the Sexiest Man Alive in 2007. Plus, a recent partnership with Oroweat Bread allowed him to create his own signature sandwich aptly called the "Heartthrob Cobb." But he didn't create the name. "It was cute and it rhymed, but I don't call myself a heartthrob," shared Stamos with Yahoo. "I call myself an aging heartthrob and an ex-teen idol."

Despite the widespread admiration and fanfare, Stamos still faced life-changing insecurities in his youth and early career. And like many of his famous friends and peers, Stamos eventually got plastic surgery, which he spoke about extensively in his new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." As it turns out, it was his unhappiness with his nose that led him to make some changes.