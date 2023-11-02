RHOC's Shannon Beador Avoids Jail Time In DUI, Hit-And-Run Case
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador got a slap on the wrist and was able to avoid jail time for her DUI and hit-and-run case.
In September 2023, Beador was arrested after she drove under the influence in Newport Beach, California, per TMZ. Authorities told the outlet that she drove her car into a "residential property." As if that wasn't bad enough, the reality star backed up and drove her car further down the street before putting her vehicle in park and ditching the car along with her dog. When authorities arrived on the scene, Beador acted as though she was simply walking her dog, but she wasn't fooling any officers. She was quickly arrested for a hit-and-run and a DUI. Following the incident, Beador's lawyer, Michael Fell, revealed that the "RHOC" star was "extremely apologetic and remorseful" and that she was willing to accept any responsibility that came from the case.
Beador herself remained relatively silent about the arrest. It wasn't until a month after the incident that she finally broke her silence (via Access Hollywood). She shared, "I know it's been a while since I posted and there's been a lot of talk about what happened recently. But unfortunately, right now, I'm not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic." Beador hasn't spoken about the situation since, but she has received an official sentence, and it's not what prosecutors wanted.
Shannon Beador received probation for DUI and hit-and-run case
Shannon Beador dodged jail time like it was shade being thrown by her "RHOC" co-stars. Two months after her arrest, a judge has ruled in the reality star's DUI and hit-and-run case, per TMZ. Beador was sentenced to 36 months of "informal probation." In addition, she must pay some fines, complete 40 hours of community service, and attend a 9-month alcohol program. Beador was not in court to receive her sentence and was instead represented by her lawyer, who pleaded no contest to "one count DUI and one count driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more." While Beador is probably happy with the light sentence and no jail time, prosecutors were not. They wanted the reality star to serve at least 30 days in jail, but that obviously did not end up happening.
It's unclear when Beador will start her probation and community service, but it doesn't seem like it will be this weekend. The "RHOC" star and many other Bravo icons are set to appear at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. Beador shared her excitement for the upcoming event on social media with a few throwback looks from her past BravoCons. She wrote, "Some of my favorite looks from #BravoCon 2022. Can't wait to see everyone this year. One week to go!" Beador has much to celebrate with BravoCon and only receiving a light sentence in her hit-and-run and DUI case.