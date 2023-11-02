RHOC's Shannon Beador Avoids Jail Time In DUI, Hit-And-Run Case

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador got a slap on the wrist and was able to avoid jail time for her DUI and hit-and-run case.

In September 2023, Beador was arrested after she drove under the influence in Newport Beach, California, per TMZ. Authorities told the outlet that she drove her car into a "residential property." As if that wasn't bad enough, the reality star backed up and drove her car further down the street before putting her vehicle in park and ditching the car along with her dog. When authorities arrived on the scene, Beador acted as though she was simply walking her dog, but she wasn't fooling any officers. She was quickly arrested for a hit-and-run and a DUI. Following the incident, Beador's lawyer, Michael Fell, revealed that the "RHOC" star was "extremely apologetic and remorseful" and that she was willing to accept any responsibility that came from the case.

Beador herself remained relatively silent about the arrest. It wasn't until a month after the incident that she finally broke her silence (via Access Hollywood). She shared, "I know it's been a while since I posted and there's been a lot of talk about what happened recently. But unfortunately, right now, I'm not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic." Beador hasn't spoken about the situation since, but she has received an official sentence, and it's not what prosecutors wanted.