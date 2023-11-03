Lisa Kudrow Didn't Like Starring As Her Character's Twin On Friends

Everyone remembers Lisa Kudrow's remarkable take on Phoebe Buffay — the offbeat, hilarious "Friends” character who marched to the beat of her own drum. And though none of the other main characters fit the normal mold, Phoebe saw life in a way that not even her five closest pals always understood. But that was a part of the fun! To this day, fans love her sunny-side-up personality. Fans also loved her terrible, out-of-tune singing. Plus, Taylor Swift even brought Kudrow on stage to perform her signature hit, "Smelly Cat." With that said, Kudrow also played a second character named Ursula Buffay — Phoebe's twin sister.

Ironically, Phoebe's twin was super different. While Phoebe at least tried to make the best of her peculiar life, Ursula was a walking mood swing, who sucked the joy out of rooms. Ursula was also notorious for not caring much about anything — especially her upbeat sister. Not only did Ursula sell Phoebe's birth certificate, but she also hid their mother's suicide from her. And that's not even half the story! Despite these deeply rooted flaws, Ursula was a great way for Kudrow to step outside of her normal routine and embrace a grittier side of comedy. Unfortunately, Kudrow didn't exactly enjoy the experience of playing Ursula. Here's why.