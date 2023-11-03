The Scary Incident That Sent Patrick Mahomes' Son To The Hospital

Winning his second Super Bowl at just 27, Patrick Mahomes seems to be at the height of his career, but the football superstar is also thriving off the field. The day the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received his first championship ring, he also offered a ring up — albeit a different kind. On September 1, 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany Matthews, whom he had been dating since his Whitehouse High School days. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews acknowledged on Instagram.

Fans would soon find out that the future Mahomeses were already about to start a family when he popped the question. Later that month, Brittany announced she was pregnant with their first child. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she captioned the post. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their daughter Sterling on February 20, 2021. The couple became pregnant a second time around the time of another big event. Patrick and Brittany wed in March 2022, just two months before announcing they were expecting again.

On November 28, 2022, the Mahomeses welcomed their son Patrick "Bronze" III. After having a daughter first, Patrick was over the moon to get a boy. "It's awesome to bring in a son to add to my family," he said in a press conference. But Patrick and Brittany's second shot at parenthood hasn't been all smooth sailing. In August, Bronze suffered a medical emergency that gave his parents a huge scare.