The Scary Incident That Sent Patrick Mahomes' Son To The Hospital
Winning his second Super Bowl at just 27, Patrick Mahomes seems to be at the height of his career, but the football superstar is also thriving off the field. The day the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received his first championship ring, he also offered a ring up — albeit a different kind. On September 1, 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany Matthews, whom he had been dating since his Whitehouse High School days. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews acknowledged on Instagram.
Fans would soon find out that the future Mahomeses were already about to start a family when he popped the question. Later that month, Brittany announced she was pregnant with their first child. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she captioned the post. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their daughter Sterling on February 20, 2021. The couple became pregnant a second time around the time of another big event. Patrick and Brittany wed in March 2022, just two months before announcing they were expecting again.
On November 28, 2022, the Mahomeses welcomed their son Patrick "Bronze" III. After having a daughter first, Patrick was over the moon to get a boy. "It's awesome to bring in a son to add to my family," he said in a press conference. But Patrick and Brittany's second shot at parenthood hasn't been all smooth sailing. In August, Bronze suffered a medical emergency that gave his parents a huge scare.
Bronze Mahomes had a severe allergic reaction
When Bronze was eight months old, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had to rush their son to the hospital after introducing a new food to him. "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany shared in an August 17 Instagram Story (via E! News). "The scariest 30 minutes of my life." The former soccer player paired the message with a photo of Bronze drinking from a bottle. "My perfect boy," she added to the snap.
It seems Bronze's allergy may have come from his dad's side. In the summer of 2020, a few months after his first Super Bowl win shot him to stardom, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was tested for food allergies amid efforts to ramp up his diet and fitness routine. It turned out that Patrick is allergic to nuts and grass, Men's Health reported in February 2021. While a peanut allergy is different from a tree nuts allergy (peanuts are legumes, not nuts, after all), about a third of those who react to peanuts also react to nuts, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.
Fortunately, Bronze fully recovered from the scary episode, with Brittany updating her fans soon after on her Stories. But the bad news is that a peanut allergy tends to be lifelong, unlike other common food allergies like dairy, egg, soy, and wheat that children generally outgrow, Mayo Clinic notes.
Patrick Mahomes loves being a father
Patrick Mahomes is known for giving his all on the football field, but he loves pouring even more of himself onto his family. "The season was amazing," he told CBS Mornings in July. "But being a dad now, too, and getting to enjoy that in the off-season, I think that's been the best part."
In fact, the Texas native believes the birth of his children made him a better athlete. "Being able to go home and see my daughter and see my son, I have a better understanding of being present and enjoying it. That translates to the football field," he said.
The birth of his daughter came at the perfect time, too. Brittany Mahomes gave birth to Sterling not even two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I think having the baby so quickly after took my mind off of it fast. I just moved on," he told Forbes in April 2021. "You move onto the next season and you continue to make yourself better." Since then, he has been proud to show off that side of himself.
That's why Patrick jumped at the idea of having his daughter star alongside him in his September 2022 Oakley commercial, which also features his sister Mia. For Patrick, it was an opportunity to highlight the role the younger generation plays. "We always talk about it, but children are the future of this world," Patrick told People.