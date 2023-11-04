Why Lisa Bonet Disappeared From Hollywood

She might not have been on the coolest television show. But back in the late 1980s, "The Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet was still undoubtedly television's coolest girl. The actor picked up an Emmy nomination, landed her own spinoff, and had every fashion magazine drooling over her style thanks to her role as Denise Huxtable in the now-tainted family sitcom.

And although she had a stop-start career in the early '90s — her time on "A Different World" was cut short when she fell pregnant with daughter Zoe Kravitz, while she was fired from "The Cosby Show" over 'creative differences' — Bonet still managed to bounce back with several supporting roles on the big screen and recurring parts on the small.

However, things have been a little quiet on the Bonet front as of late. From marriage breakdowns to self-explorations, here's a look at why the once-ubiquitous star appears to have gone AWOL.