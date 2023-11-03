The Reason Sammi Giancola Lost Touch With Her Jersey Shore Co-Stars

When Sammi Giancola decided to join the cast of "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion" for the second half of the sixth season, she found it "nerve-racking" because she hadn't spoken to her friends in a while, per People. "It's like, 'Are these people going to be the same? Are they different? How did they grow?' I'm like, 'I don't know them anymore,'" she shared. However, it wasn't due to any falling-out, according to Giancola. "It's hard when people are continuing on a show that you no longer are a part of. I definitely stayed in touch after deciding not to come back in the beginning, and then we just lost touch for years. That was a sad part," Giancola stated.

Nicole Polizzi has a different story, however. In 2022, she told E! News that the cast had reached out to her two years prior to get her to star in "Family Reunion." Polizzi stated that Giancola would always say, "No, I'll never do that show again." The self-proclaimed "meatball" then revealed that her former castmate had blocked her on Instagram. "I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me. I don't know what I did. It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She's a part of the show. I feel like it's not full unless all of us are there. It's sad," she continued. Despite Giancola's initial refusal, she obviously changed her mind and the person who convinced her was an unlikely ally.