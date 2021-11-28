Who Is Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's New Man?
It's official! Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is off the market and has a sweetheart of her own. The new relationship announcement comes just four months after Sammi confirmed she was single and had called off her engagement to Christian Biscardi.
The former "Jersey Shore" reality star and Biscardi were engaged in 2019 and planned to marry in 2020. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding date was canceled and rescheduled for September. Despite rescheduling the wedding, the two ended up going separate ways. Fans had been speculating the pair split when both Sammi and Christian unfollowed one another on Instagram, deleted all their pictures together, and Sammi's left hand suddenly became bare.
In July 2021, Sammi took to TikTok to address the speculation in a question-and-answer video. As the former reality star showed off her TikTok moves, questions popped up on the screen. "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore?" one fan wrote, to which Sammi said no. "Are you single?" another asked, to which Sammi said yes, and then she added a "YESSS" when another asked if she was happy. Now, Sammi is finally showing off that happiness to fans with her new boyfriend.
Sammi Giancola is 'thankful' for her new boyfriend
Keeping the announcement of her new boyfriend short and sweet, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola showed off her new beau by posting him on Twitter with the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving."
The two were photographed at a get-together wearing matching outfits of black shirts, jeans, and matching black shoes. Sammi also reportedly posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, per Us Weekly, writing "Thankful" next to the same photo. According to the outlet, her new man's name is Justin May. Other than the photo, Sammi has not revealed much about her new man. Considering how public her past relationships have been, Sammi could be choosing to keep this one private.
After the post went up, seeing the former reality star moving on with a new man made "Jersey Shore" fans elated for the star. "You look amazing Sammi! You two make a beautiful couple," one fan wrote under the photo. "Now this is an upgrade! You go girl," another wrote, seemingly shading her exes. As fans know, Sammi had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.