Who Is Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's New Man?

It's official! Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is off the market and has a sweetheart of her own. The new relationship announcement comes just four months after Sammi confirmed she was single and had called off her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

The former "Jersey Shore" reality star and Biscardi were engaged in 2019 and planned to marry in 2020. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding date was canceled and rescheduled for September. Despite rescheduling the wedding, the two ended up going separate ways. Fans had been speculating the pair split when both Sammi and Christian unfollowed one another on Instagram, deleted all their pictures together, and Sammi's left hand suddenly became bare.

In July 2021, Sammi took to TikTok to address the speculation in a question-and-answer video. As the former reality star showed off her TikTok moves, questions popped up on the screen. "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore?" one fan wrote, to which Sammi said no. "Are you single?" another asked, to which Sammi said yes, and then she added a "YESSS" when another asked if she was happy. Now, Sammi is finally showing off that happiness to fans with her new boyfriend.