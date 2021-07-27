What We Know About Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Split From Her Fiance
If you fist-pumped along to episodes of "Jersey Shore," you were quite familiar with the up-and-down relationship between Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. She later moved on with Christian Biscardi, but now it seems that's over too, and there are new details surrounding their split.
It seemed like Sammi and Biscardi were on cloud nine during their engagement back in March 2019, as she wrote on Instagram at the time (via Us Weekly), "I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!" She gave her man a glowing review when she spoke to InTouch Weekly as well. "It's kind of exciting. He's no one in the business, it's just somebody. I'm learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that's all I'm gonna say about it."
However, once they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic with a rescheduled September 2020 date, per Us Weekly, things started seeming suspicious. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, as E! News reported this June, making it clear something was going on behind the scenes.
Keep reading to find out what really went wrong between the former couple.
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola confirmed the split over TikTok
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola confirmed her split from fiance Christian Biscardi with the most sign of the times way possible — a TikTok video.
Sammi performed the popular "Chopping Dance" (via People) as questions came on her screen in the July 26 post, and she did not miss a beat when a caption read on-screen, "Are you single?" She replied with "yes," and when asked if she was happy, she gave a seemingly enthusiastic "YESSS!" It does not look like Biscardi commented on her video.
The split does not seem to come as a surprise — Sammi was spotted at the opening of her Sweetheart Styles boutique in Ocean City, N.J. without her engagement ring. Sammi also deleted almost all evidence of Christian from her Instagram account, but she did (as of this writing) save a March 2020 video of him using Totale hairspray. She still has a video on her YouTube account where they dish on their favorite holiday traditions as well, but other than that, it's clear she moved on. As for Christian, he removed all photos of Sammi on his Instagram. That's one way to wipe the slate clean! We wish them both the best.