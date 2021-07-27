What We Know About Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Split From Her Fiance

If you fist-pumped along to episodes of "Jersey Shore," you were quite familiar with the up-and-down relationship between Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. She later moved on with Christian Biscardi, but now it seems that's over too, and there are new details surrounding their split.

It seemed like Sammi and Biscardi were on cloud nine during their engagement back in March 2019, as she wrote on Instagram at the time (via Us Weekly), "I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!" She gave her man a glowing review when she spoke to InTouch Weekly as well. "It's kind of exciting. He's no one in the business, it's just somebody. I'm learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that's all I'm gonna say about it."

However, once they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic with a rescheduled September 2020 date, per Us Weekly, things started seeming suspicious. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, as E! News reported this June, making it clear something was going on behind the scenes.

Keep reading to find out what really went wrong between the former couple.