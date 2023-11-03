Madonna Has A Reputation For Being Stern With Her Backup Dancers

Madonna has had a decades-long career in the music industry and there's a reason she's a pop culture icon. The "Material Girl" singer has worked super hard since rising to fame in the '80s. Even when she was recuperating in the hospital after a serious bacterial infection in July, she was concerned about her upcoming tour. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show," she wrote on Instagram.

Thankfully, Madonna recovered from the infection and began her Celebration Tour on October 14. The concerts are reported to have over 40 songs spanning the course of Madonna's stardom and it's not just the singer who will be working hard. "Madonna has very high expectations of how much hard work people will put into something. It's very uncompromising — but she's equally as hard on herself," her musical director, Stuart Price, told the BBC. Because of her strong work ethic, Madonna pushes her crew and doesn't take lightly to dancers wasting her time.