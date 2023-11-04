The Drama Between Robert De Niro's Girlfriend And His Ex Assistant Explained

It took a few years for Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen to realize they had romantic chemistry. The pair originally met working on 2015's "The Intern" where Chen played De Niro's tai chi instructor, but it was strictly professional at the time. "And then a couple of years later, we got back in touch, and I said, 'Oh, I guess we get along, and I guess we really get along," Chen said on "CBS Mornings" in July. However, one person she did not "really get along" with was De Niro's assistant, Graham Chase Robinson.

Robinson was the actor's executive assistant from 2008 until 2019, and she was also the vice president of his company Canal Productions. In 2019, after being fired, Robinson filed a $12 million workplace discrimination lawsuit against De Niro. The "Heat" star responded with a counter suit claiming his former assistant stole $450,000 worth of Air Miles, along with an assortment of cash, gift cards, and electronics.

According to Robinson, Chen was the catalyst behind her dismissal. She claimed that De Niro fired her because his girlfriend disapproved of their close relationship. "[Chen] made it very clear on several comments that she did not want me there," Robinson said during her deposition in August, per court documents obtained by Radar. "[I]t was like, 'get the f*** out of my house,'" De Niro's former assistant added. The behind-the-scenes drama between the two women became central to the lawsuit, as text messages between De Niro and Chen were revealed.