How Soap Star Arianne Zucker Landed In A Scandal With Donald Trump

Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, old audio of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women leaked and nearly derailed his campaign. The now-infamous tape was a conversation recorded between Trump and former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush on the set of "Days of Our Lives" in 2005. In the audio, Trump spoke about being attracted to "Days" star Arianne Zucker. " I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her," he said, per BBC. "Just kiss. I don't even wait ... And when you're a star they let you do it." The audio also featured the future U.S. president saying, "Grab them by the p***y."

An apology of sorts was issued by Trump after the audio leaked in October 2016. "This was locker room banter ... I apologize if anyone was offended," he said, per CBS. Following backlash, there was speculation that Trump may withdraw from the presidential race, but he would not be deterred. "I'd never withdraw," he told the Washington Post.

In addition to discussing Zucker, the tape also featured Trump and Bush making rude comments about Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell. "Politics aside, I'm saddened that these comments still exist in our society at all," she said in a statement released on October 8, 2016, per Entertainment Tonight. Originally, Zucker declined to comment on the tape and simply told CBS, "It's not about me." However, not long after, the soap star let her feelings known about not only the scandal but Trump as an individual.