Welcome To Plathville: Why Olivia And Moriah Are No Longer Friends

While Olivia Plath's tumultuous relationship with Kim Plath caused a strain between her and Moriah over the seasons, things reached a head in the Season 5 premiere of "Welcome to Plathville." In a confessional, Moriah Plath told the cameras, "Olivia has said a bunch of things about my parents for years, and it's only gotten worse. It's gotten to the point where lies are being told. And I personally want to do my part in making things right." Moriah mentioned the accusation Olivia made the season prior about Kim using Ethan Plath's credit card to purchase items without reimbursing him.

Following the Season 5 premiere, Olivia took to TikTok to explain the story. She explained that when Ethan was 16 or 17, Kim opened up an MLM account from Young Living for her son but didn't share the login info because he wasn't allowed to use the computer. Instead of letting him purchase his own toiletries, he was told to only use the ones that his mom ordered for him through the company. "I asked him about it, and he explained this business deal, to which I said, 'So you're paying anywhere from $100 to $300 a month that you're not being reimbursed for, and you're not keeping the product either? 'Cause that seems like stealing,'" she continued. The drama didn't end there — Moriah accused Olivia of stealing something of hers, and Season 5 became even more fraught with tension.