The Tragic Truth About Soap Star Tyler Christopher's Personal Life

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher might have shone on television screens, but behind closed doors, the actor faced tragic struggles. Best known for his role as Prince Nikolas Cassadine in the long-running ABC soap "General Hospital," Christopher enjoyed a decades-long career during which he became a household name. In 2016, the actor's remarkable talent was acknowledged with a Daytime Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. And while his time on "General Hospital" came to an end in 2016, Christopher went on to earn himself a spot as Stefan DiMera in another popular soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."

Sadly, Christopher's alcohol addiction was getting the best of him off the screen. In 2019, the actor was fired from "Day of Our Lives," a decision he once claimed to have stemmed from his excessive alcohol use. "I took for granted the one thing I love the most. It was devastating for a myriad of reasons. One, the thing that I love the most was taken away. Two, I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it, okay?" Christopher confessed during an appearance on the "State of Mind" podcast.

However, beyond losing his jobs on two of the world's most popular and longest-running shows, Christopher faced even more struggles in his lifetime. Here's the tragic truth about his life!