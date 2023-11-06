Michelle Obama Makes A Stunning Amount Of Money Post-White House

Michelle Obama has entered a new tax bracket since she left behind her FLOTUS title. Of course, that shouldn't be surprising. As the first lady, Michelle wasn't allowed to take home a salary — despite the immense work she completed during the presidency of her husband, Barack Obama. Therefore, leaving the White House actually opened up Mrs. Obama's financial opportunities. But before we dish about how much money Michelle has made since 2017, you should know that she was a money magnet before her husband became the POTUS.

According to Politico, Michelle's 2006 tax returns revealed that she made $316,000 in 2005. As the publication noted, Michelle earned almost twice as much as Barack when ignoring his book earnings. While they didn't reveal precisely how Michelle made her money, she held several well-paying jobs before 2009. According to WhiteHouse.gov, Michelle once worked as a lawyer and an associate dean for the University of Chicago. Michelle was also the president of community and external affairs for the University of Chicago Medical Center in 2005, which means that it likely contributed to the six-figure salary on her tax returns.

Of course, Michelle is making much, much, much more today.