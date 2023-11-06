All The Worst Celeb Looks At BravoCon 2023

Bravo stars often bring their sartorial best in their respective shows, but the same can't be said at the 2023 BravoCon, with many failing to bring their A-game. Held at the famous Las Vegas Ceasars Palace, many of our favorite Bravolebrities stormed Sin City to treat fans to all things Bravo. Stars of "Vanderpump Rules," "Southern Charm," "Below Deck," the "Real Housewives" franchise, and more made an appearance at the three-day celebration, piping hot tea in tow. What is BravoCon, really, without a dash of intrigue?

Of course, many of these Bravolebs put their best fashion foot forward, donning jaw-dropping outfits that dazzled the crowd. From sleek, body-hugging dresses to vibrant, color-coordinated pieces, the stars flaunted their glamorous best. On the flip side, a handful of these reality stars didn't quite hit the target in the style stakes, with a few being guilty of serious fashion faux pas. Some made bold yet questionable sartorial choices, ranging from denim-on-denim ensembles to even a shocking lack of pants.

Just when we thought fashion disasters weren't prevalent in the Bravo world, these celebs reminded us otherwise. Here are just some of the worst-dressed stars at BravoCon, proving that even the best can commit serious fashion blunders.