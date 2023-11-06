What We Know About Whoopi Goldberg's Health Issues

Whoopi Goldberg is the queen of daytime TV TMI. It's easy to lose count of the scandalous details Goldberg has revealed about her personal life. From hitting it and quitting it to getting freaky between the sheets, Goldberg is no shrinking violet regarding her sexual exploits. The TV host also doesn't hold back regarding her medical woes, recognizing that getting old really sucks, but it still beats the alternative.

Goldberg wrote about her many ailments in "Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn't Know You Needed to Know." The book's description explains it's a guide for racking up the years. "You've survived the past; why not embrace the present and prepare for the future so you thrive and find more time to laugh along the way?" it reads.

Goldberg follows the advice, embracing the present and future with arms wide open. She refuses to adhere to societal norms about older people and lets her freak flag fly. Meanwhile, Goldberg credits her inability to fit with conventional leading lady beauty ideals for allowing her the freedom she's afforded in her career. "I didn't have the same problems a beautiful actress has," Goldberg told The Times. "I don't have to worry about it. My stuff's going to sag and fall, and I will be fine. My chest is gonna do what it does. I can age the way I age." Still, as she ages, Goldberg faces the myriad health issues that inevitably accompany the passage of time.