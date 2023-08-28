What Whoopi Goldberg Has Said About Her Sexuality

Whoopi Goldberg has never been one to fit the mold of what a typical celebrity should be. The EGOT winner, despite her elite status in the industry, cannot be found gracing the covers of magazines ever so often, nor is she always top-billing blockbusters. Fans also rarely see her caked up in makeup or clad in dresses, heels, and designer totes. In fact, she often gets flak for her unconventional sartorial choices, as she's often sporting oversized shirts, vests, and pants, making her look androgynous.

In 2019, novelist Ottessa Moshfegh — a longtime fan of the actor — wrote in a Vice feature: "She is neither overwhelmingly feminine nor masculine. She exists outside of any mundane binary. She is something else, a species unto herself. She truly is unusual." Yup, that's Whoopi Goldberg for you. There's also a veneer of mystique surrounding her, and for almost as long as she's been in the limelight, people have been trying to figure her out, including her sexuality.

But Goldberg has always been a private person, rarely addressing speculations about whether she is queer or not. "I don't care. Don't care!" she once told Pride Source in 2014. "With all the amazing people who have come out, if you're still talking about my sexuality — I'm the one you choose — you're not doing your job." In 2023, however, she finally put all the assumptions to rest when her former "The View" co-host Raven Symone told her that she gives off "lesbian vibes."