What We Know About Dolly Parton's Political Views

Dolly Parton isn't backward at coming forward, regularly sharing her opinions and views. For instance, the singer is an outspoken and formidable LGBTQ+ champion and a feminist trailblazer. We even know how Parton feels about Taylor Swift (It's a big thumbs up, Swifties). However, there are still many things that people don't know about Parton, like her political beliefs.

Parton has swerved mixing performance with politics, unlike her fellow country stars, The Dixie Chicks-turned-The Chicks, whose outspoken views on President George W. Bush and the Iraq War created a firestorm. The Guardian reports that their political stance resulted in "Saddam's angels" receiving death threats, their CDs being burned in public, and radio stations banning their music. Even Ted Cruz jumped on the bandwagon. "Band trying to sell 'country' records tells the entire South to p*** off," the Republican posted on X.

In contrast, Parton's unwillingness to toe a party line has resulted in her being somebody to everybody. Tennesseans even petitioned lawmakers to replace toppled Civil War monuments with a pedestaled Parton. "Replace all Confederate statues in Tennessee with Dolly Parton," reads the petition, which has over 25,000 signatures on Change.org. "Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better," it continues. Parton's dedication to charity work and generous donations to various causes is well documented. But what about her political beliefs?