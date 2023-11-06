Evan Ellingson, Former Child Star, Dead At 35

Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35, according to TMZ. The former child star — best known for his roles in "My Sister's Keeper" and "CSI: Miami" — was found dead in San Bernardino on November 5. Although no official cause of death has been released, Michael Ellingson — Evan's father — revealed to the publication that Evan was in a sober living house at the time of his death.

Evan's last acting role was a three-year arc on "CSI: Miami," which wrapped in 2010. Evan hasn't been particularly active in public or on social media in recent years. However, Evan shared his sobriety journey on the The River's Edge Ranch YouTube channel in 2021. "My favorite verse is Romans 12:2, which is 'Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,'" shared Evan. "I've been reading the Bible, and trusting God and putting into practice everything that he's been telling me, and he's literally began to renew my mind to the point I'm completely changed." Later in the video, Evan revealed that he started experimenting with hard drugs at the age of 19. However, the death of his brother, Austin Ellingson, sent him on a "downhill spiral." Fortunately, Evan was eventually able to get on the road to sobriety after turning to Christianity.

Evan is survived by his parents and extended family.