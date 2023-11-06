Evan Ellingson, Former Child Star, Dead At 35
Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35, according to TMZ. The former child star — best known for his roles in "My Sister's Keeper" and "CSI: Miami" — was found dead in San Bernardino on November 5. Although no official cause of death has been released, Michael Ellingson — Evan's father — revealed to the publication that Evan was in a sober living house at the time of his death.
Evan's last acting role was a three-year arc on "CSI: Miami," which wrapped in 2010. Evan hasn't been particularly active in public or on social media in recent years. However, Evan shared his sobriety journey on the The River's Edge Ranch YouTube channel in 2021. "My favorite verse is Romans 12:2, which is 'Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,'" shared Evan. "I've been reading the Bible, and trusting God and putting into practice everything that he's been telling me, and he's literally began to renew my mind to the point I'm completely changed." Later in the video, Evan revealed that he started experimenting with hard drugs at the age of 19. However, the death of his brother, Austin Ellingson, sent him on a "downhill spiral." Fortunately, Evan was eventually able to get on the road to sobriety after turning to Christianity.
Evan is survived by his parents and extended family.
Evan Ellingson achieved a lot in a short time span
Evan Ellingson's career was shorter than many of his child star peers, but he managed to make a ton of headway in a short amount of time. Between 2001 and 2010, Evan accumulated 19 acting credits in some of the most popular television shows and movies of the time. In addition to the aforementioned, Evan also appeared on "General Hospital," "Confession," and the short-lived comedy, "Complete Savages," which featured guest appearances by Mel Gibson and Betty White.
Although Evan's life was tragically cut short, it's clear that he thoroughly enjoyed his time as an actor, even though it took up most of his early years. "I never had the same [childhood] experience with my friends ... However, my childhood was a cool one," Evan shared with The Philippine Star in 2009. "I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on." Evan — then 21 — also had his sights set on dramatic acting and more comedy roles. That same year, Evan also expressed interest in becoming a director. "Pretty soon, I will start to direct," Evan revealed to The Star (via CSI Files). "I love this industry. I love making films, storytelling, and everything about it."