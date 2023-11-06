6 Of The Juiciest BravoCon 2023 Revelations

Did somebody say the D-word?! Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware by now of the separation going on between "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" mainstay Kyle Richards and her longtime hubby, real estate magnate Mauricio Umansky. It wasn't until BravoCon weekend, however, that Richards actually uttered the word "divorce."

"I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce all that has made me stronger, but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good," she told a gaggle of reporters on the second night of the three-day event. "I'm grateful that we get along so well and love each other very much, and we're putting our family first," she dished. But that's not all. Richards was reduced to tears during the "RHOBH" panel when pressed about the current standing of her marriage. "I just want to say, a lot of people think, 'Pull it together. Fix it' Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly," she explained.