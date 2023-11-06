Where DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Stand After Their Divorce
In 2016, Sasha Farber took a leap of faith and popped the question to fellow pro dancer Emma Slater during a live taping of "Dancing with the Stars." "I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much," he gushed. As the audience erupted in cheers, Farber got down on one knee. "Will you marry me?" It was a magical moment for viewers, Farber, and of course the beaming Slater, who became Farber's fiancee in front of America's very eyes.
Farber and Slater began dating in 2011, per Us Weekly. Just a few years later, they took a break but remained close friends. However, it wasn't long before they resumed their romance and decided to take their relationship to the next level. In 2018 — two years after getting engaged — the "DWTS" performers said "I do." But it wasn't a fairy tale ending for these dancing lovebirds. The pair separated in April 2022, according to Good Morning America. Then in February 2023, Slater filed for divorce, attributing their split to irreconcilable differences.
Many celebrity couples will take a clean break after their split — Farber and Slater aren't one of those couples. The two continued to cross paths through their work on "Dancing with the Stars," so interactions were, well...inevitable. How are Farber and Slater getting along after their divorce? Let's take a look.
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are on great terms
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's connection didn't dissolve after their split. In an August appearance on the "Viall Files" podcast (via People), Slater opened up about her divorce. She explained that she and her ex still share a familial bond. "We're just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn't go [away]," she clarified. Slater then revealed what led to their split, saying, "It's really the kid thing." She was supportive of her ex, adding, "It's interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that."
Farber seemed to see the glass half-full in regards to the end of his marriage. Following his divorce, the "Dancing with the Stars" performer shared some uplifting thoughts on an Instagram Story (via ABC News). He wrote, "Things in life don't always work out, but it's important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving." From the looks of it, Farber took the split in stride.
No ill will on the DWTS dance floor
Competing with your ex on a hit reality TV show sounds messy in theory, but there's no animosity between Emma Slater and Sasha Farber on the dance floor. In October, Slater spoke to E! News about dancing against her ex-husband on Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars." Slater partnered with real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky while Farber teamed up with actor Alyson Hannigan. "It's not a nightmare at all," Slater remarked. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson together on the show." Slater noted that she and her ex actually assist each other with their respective ballroom routines.
Farber also spoke highly of his ex. In October, he told E! News that he and Slater have a strong friendship. He added, "I adore Emma and we help each other and she's great." The dancer showed his support for Slater, saying, "She's doing amazing with Mauricio and I wish her nothing but the best."
Slater and Farber's "DWTS" dynamic seems to be full of positive vibes. In September, Farber took to Instagram to express his excitement for the new season and his collaboration with Hannigan. He wrote, "@alysonhannigan can't waittt for everyone to see your moves !!!!! Letsssssss go !!!!" Slater encouraged the duo in the comments section, writing, "Let's go!!!"