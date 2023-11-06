Where DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Stand After Their Divorce

In 2016, Sasha Farber took a leap of faith and popped the question to fellow pro dancer Emma Slater during a live taping of "Dancing with the Stars." "I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much," he gushed. As the audience erupted in cheers, Farber got down on one knee. "Will you marry me?" It was a magical moment for viewers, Farber, and of course the beaming Slater, who became Farber's fiancee in front of America's very eyes.

Farber and Slater began dating in 2011, per Us Weekly. Just a few years later, they took a break but remained close friends. However, it wasn't long before they resumed their romance and decided to take their relationship to the next level. In 2018 — two years after getting engaged — the "DWTS" performers said "I do." But it wasn't a fairy tale ending for these dancing lovebirds. The pair separated in April 2022, according to Good Morning America. Then in February 2023, Slater filed for divorce, attributing their split to irreconcilable differences.

Many celebrity couples will take a clean break after their split — Farber and Slater aren't one of those couples. The two continued to cross paths through their work on "Dancing with the Stars," so interactions were, well...inevitable. How are Farber and Slater getting along after their divorce? Let's take a look.