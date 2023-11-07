Who Is Tyler Christopher's Second Ex-Wife, Brienne Pedigo?
Like his character in "General Hospital," Tyler Christopher had several romances in his life. The soap star married one of the most famous actors in the industry, Eva Longoria, in 2002, per The U.S. Sun. However, the couple's romance wouldn't last too long. In 2004, two years after saying 'I do,' the pair called it quits. But Christopher's marriage to Longoria wouldn't be the last time he walked down the aisle. In 2008, he married his second wife, Brienne Pedigo.
Christopher and Pedigo tied the knot in front of 200 guests in Ojai, California, in 2008, per Soaps. The soap actor was thrilled to be marrying Pedigo. He wrote on his MySpace, "I'm married to the beautiful and talented Brienne Pedigo ... My wife and I own two dogs. Brando is an Adronicus Mastiff and Senna is a Papillon aka ankle biter. Brando is big and lazy." Many thought Christopher and Pedigo's relationship would last, but in 2019, they shocked soap fans after finalizing their divorce after more than ten years of marriage, per The U.S. Sun.
Tragically, just four years after his divorce from Pedigo, Christopher would pass away at the age of 50 due to a "cardiac event," per USA Today. Pedigo has yet to share any statement regarding Christopher's death. However, with the "General Hospital" star's tragic death, many are curious about the people he was closest to, including Pedigo.
Brienne Pedigo is a journalist
Brienne Pedigo's career has taken off faster than a car on a race track. When Tyler Christopher married Pedigo in 2008, she had been well-established in her profession. When the two tied the knot, the "General Hospital" star revealed online what Pedigo was up to in her career. He had written on his MySpace (via Soaps.com), "I'm married to the beautiful and talented Brienne Pedigo, who is a pit reporter for ABC/ESPN Indy Car circuit." Although it's unclear when she started in the industry, Pedigo has been in the sports journalism field for a while now. Specifically, her career centers around the car racing world.
Although she was a pit reporter for ABC and ESPN when she married Christopher, Pedigo has since moved to the Motor Racing Network as a pit reporter, per The U.S. Sun. The journalist is said to still be with the network as of 2023 but has covered many sporting events.
According to The U.S. Sun, Pedigo once covered CBS' NCAA Final Four. In 2022, she was also recruited to join the Motor Racing Network for the NASCAR Cup series. Her hard work has led her to some of the most exciting sporting events, especially in racing, as it's clear that she is passionate about the sport.
Brienne Pedigo and Tyler Christopher have two children
In their ten-plus-year marriage, Tyler Christopher and Brienne Pedigo welcomed two children. In 2009, the soap actor revealed on his website (via People) how "thrilled" he was to have a new addition to his family with his first child. He wrote, "Brie is pregnant and due Oct. 1, 2009." Although their first child was due on the first of October, the couple welcomed their son two days later. On October 3, 2009, the pair gave birth to a young Greysun James. Greysun would stay an only child for a couple of years before Pedigo and Christopher welcomed their daughter, Boheme, in 2015, per People. The family of four seemed like the perfect unit, but in 2019, Pedigo and Christopher called it quits.
Although Pedigo has been more private about her life with the kids since the couple's divorce, Christopher would often share photos of Greysun and Boheme. In a sweet post in 2022, the "General Hospital" star shared a carousel of photos of his two kids with a reflection on how life has been since becoming a father. He shared, "Never again will I take for granted spending time with my children doing all the little things that never before seemed monumental but are now everything to me," he continued, "Playing with my children has always brought the greatest joy. I am grateful for this new chapter in my life for the time it allows me to be close to them."