Who Is Tyler Christopher's Second Ex-Wife, Brienne Pedigo?

Like his character in "General Hospital," Tyler Christopher had several romances in his life. The soap star married one of the most famous actors in the industry, Eva Longoria, in 2002, per The U.S. Sun. However, the couple's romance wouldn't last too long. In 2004, two years after saying 'I do,' the pair called it quits. But Christopher's marriage to Longoria wouldn't be the last time he walked down the aisle. In 2008, he married his second wife, Brienne Pedigo.

Christopher and Pedigo tied the knot in front of 200 guests in Ojai, California, in 2008, per Soaps. The soap actor was thrilled to be marrying Pedigo. He wrote on his MySpace, "I'm married to the beautiful and talented Brienne Pedigo ... My wife and I own two dogs. Brando is an Adronicus Mastiff and Senna is a Papillon aka ankle biter. Brando is big and lazy." Many thought Christopher and Pedigo's relationship would last, but in 2019, they shocked soap fans after finalizing their divorce after more than ten years of marriage, per The U.S. Sun.

Tragically, just four years after his divorce from Pedigo, Christopher would pass away at the age of 50 due to a "cardiac event," per USA Today. Pedigo has yet to share any statement regarding Christopher's death. However, with the "General Hospital" star's tragic death, many are curious about the people he was closest to, including Pedigo.