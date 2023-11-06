Crisis Management Expert Tells Us T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's New Venture Is A Smart, Bold Move

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are back in business — literally. The former "GMA 3" anchors have announced their return, not on television, but rather via a podcast.

It's been more than a year since the scandalous photos of Holmes and Robach cozying up in New York City hit the internet, per the Daily Mail. The bombshell images revealed the two journalists had been in a romantic relationship for months despite being married. Although a source told People none of their relationships overlapped, viewers weren't convinced. Holmes and Robach's questionable romance was all the buzz, and it wasn't a good look for the ABC network. It all became too much, and on December 5, 2022, they were officially removed from their posts. Holmes and Robach were finally let go from the network in January 2023.

Since then, the couple has laid relatively low, but have remained steadfast in their relationship. However, it seems like enough time has passed for the two to make their return. In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed the launch of their upcoming podcast, "Amy & T.J." They captioned the photo of the two embracing, saying, "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore." While there still may be controversy surrounding the couple, crisis management expert and president of Gillot Communication, Eden Gillot, spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift about Holmes and Robach's new business venture.