Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Brave The Critics To Take Huge Step In Their Relationship

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, the disgraced co-anchors who got the boot from ABC News after it was found that they were in a workplace romance while still married to other people, just took their relationship to the next level — haters be damned.

Robach and Holmes landed in hot water after the Daily Mail broke the news that they were embroiled in an affair in January 2023. While they have filed for divorce from their respective spouses since — Robach with Andrew Shue and Holmes with Mariliee Feibig — both have faced ridicule not just from fans but their co-workers, too. An insider told Page Six, "Every anchor is upset that Amy and TJ have caused such drama." To make matters worse, the couple reportedly defied orders from management to avoid addressing the issue on-air, with the two joking that they had a "great week" days after the scandal broke. A month later, ABC News cut ties with the two, evidently after exhausting all possible alternatives. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson told from the network told USA Today. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Robach and Holmes notably went silent on social media following their firing, but the two surprisingly emerged online in August 2023 — sharing identical photos on Instagram, no less.