Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Affair Reportedly Has ABC News Anchors Totally Unhappy

There's no doubt that the alleged affair between "Good Morning America" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes has been the talk of the town. The media circus began in late November after the Daily Mail posted pictures of Robach and Holmes cozying up to one another on several different occasions. One of the shots captured the "GMA3" co-hosts holding hands in the back of a vehicle, while another saw the pair enjoying drinks at a bar. Once the photos went viral, Robach and Holmes deactivated their Instagram pages, likely to prevent comments from fans amid the controversy.

However, in the aftermath, a source told People that Holmes and Robach split from their spouses before linking up. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the insider told the outlet. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that." Still, the damage had been done and in early December, Page Six reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin decided to take Robach and Holmes off the air for the time being. "After much thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out," Godwin reportedly said during an internal staff call.

Now, the two are facing a falling out with some of their colleagues.