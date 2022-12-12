Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Affair Reportedly Has ABC News Anchors Totally Unhappy
There's no doubt that the alleged affair between "Good Morning America" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes has been the talk of the town. The media circus began in late November after the Daily Mail posted pictures of Robach and Holmes cozying up to one another on several different occasions. One of the shots captured the "GMA3" co-hosts holding hands in the back of a vehicle, while another saw the pair enjoying drinks at a bar. Once the photos went viral, Robach and Holmes deactivated their Instagram pages, likely to prevent comments from fans amid the controversy.
However, in the aftermath, a source told People that Holmes and Robach split from their spouses before linking up. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the insider told the outlet. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that." Still, the damage had been done and in early December, Page Six reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin decided to take Robach and Holmes off the air for the time being. "After much thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out," Godwin reportedly said during an internal staff call.
Now, the two are facing a falling out with some of their colleagues.
David Muir reportedly wants nothing to do with Amy Robach
There are quite a few people who are reportedly feeling the aftermath of the rumored affair between "Good Morning America" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — including some of the television personalities' colleagues. According to Page Six, David Muir, who hosts "20/20" with Robach, is trying to keep his name out of the headlines and steer clear of the drama between Robach and Holmes.
"He's not having it. He's the face of the evening news, and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers," a source dished to the outlet. Furthermore, the same source noted that Muir tries to be "private" and keep his personal life out of the spotlight. The insider close to the situation also revealed that "no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it," adding, "Amy and David already aren't that close right now."
Muir and Robach have shared many television moments together over the years. Per Hello! magazine, Muir and Robach worked together on "Good Morning America" before Robach signed on to host "20/20" alongside Muir when the network needed to replace his former co-anchor, Elizabeth Vargas. Only time will tell if the two are able to patch things up down the road.