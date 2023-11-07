Tragic Details About Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith, the multi-talented son of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has faced his fair share of personal challenges throughout his life. Despite growing up in a glitzy world of privilege and opportunity, the actor and musician has not been immune to struggle and adversity. From navigating the complexities of fame at a young age to coping with mental health issues and global concerns, Smith's journey has been marked by both his remarkable achievements and the poignant struggles he has shared with the world. Smith has also made headlines for his eccentric behavior, unique fashion choices, and peculiar statements. His willingness to speak openly has caused him to be isolated from his community and has made Smith the subject of online criticism and mockery.
Throughout his lifetime in the spotlight, this multi-talented nepo-baby has faced his own unique set of trials and tribulations on the path to self-discovery and purpose. Let's dive into the tragic details about Jaden Smith's life.
Jaden didn't have a normal childhood
From a young age, Jaden Smith was thrust into the spotlight. At the tender age of seven, the young boy made his film debut alongside his famous father Will Smith in the feature film "The Pursuit of Happyness." From then on, Smith embarked on his own career — experimenting with acting, music, and fashion alike. Most notably, he would star in the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid" and the short-lived TV series "The Get Down." Just as his sister Willow Smith has opened up about her childhood frustrations, Smith admits that he never experienced a normal childhood. "People were following me around when I was in a stroller," he told Mr. Porter in 2022. "Before I could speak, I could feel the presence of people I didn't know who were interested in me."
For the most part, Smith is grateful for the privilege of celebrity. Yet, the weight of expectations and relentless public scrutiny would leave him yearning for a normal life, with normal people. When working on the film "Skate Kitchen," Smith was given the opportunity to connect with a close-knit community. This emotional experience provided "catharsis" for the star, who told Dazed in 2018, "People treat me like I'm not a normal human so much, that you start to believe [it], like, 'Am I not a normal human?'" he questioned. "I didn't always get to hang out with normal people when I was young. So being older and being able to hang out with the big kids and play with normal people is fun."
Jaden's horrible experience on this movie led him to quit acting
In 2013, Jaden Smith embarked on the next project in his film career: a sci-fi movie called "After Earth." Once again, Smith would be starring alongside his father Will Smith. Unfortunately, though it was highly anticipated, the film was a catastrophic flop. Not only did "After Earth" tank at the box office, but according to Reuters, the film earned three Golden Raspberry Award nominations in 2014 for the worst cinematic performances. Both Smith and his father accepted awards of shame: Smith won the "worst actor" award, while Will accepted the "worst supporting actor" award. Together, they took home the grand prize for "worst screen combo."
In his memoir "Will," Will Smith expressed his remorse regarding the film. "'After Earth' was an abysmal box office and critical failure," he wrote. "And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious ... Jaden had faithfully done everything that I'd instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he'd ever experienced." Eventually, after this major failure, Jaden Smith would decide to take a step back from acting altogether, before returning to do "Skate Kitchen," which was released in 2018. "The kinds of roles I was being offered weren't exactly what I was looking for," Smith explained to USA Today that year. "Nothing felt really necessary that I needed to be in until ['Skate Kitchen'] came along."
Jaden asked for emancipation at 15
Imagine being the son of two major Hollywood stars. Life couldn't be better, right? Well, that's not always the case. In fact, when Jaden Smith was just 15 years old, he decided he'd had enough of his glamorous life and shocked his parents by asking for emancipation. Emancipation is a legal process in which a minor gains independence from their parents or legal guardians and becomes legally recognized as an adult. His father Will Smith was absolutely broken by this request, writing in his memoir, "My heart shattered."
In a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk," Jaden Smith joined his family to discuss the emancipation. "At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically — it's probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life — you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life,'" Jada Pinkett Smith said (via Facebook Watch). "And I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He's right. The time is now. He's 15. It's time for him to leave the house.'" With that, Jada gave her then-15-year-old son permission to emancipate himself. However, Smith never filed the paperwork. He realized that life under his parents' roof was great, and also ... free! "The thing that people don't get is everything at [Will and Jada's] house is free ... So I think [I'll] be there for 20, 30 more years," he joked on "The Ellen Show" in 2013 (via YouTube).
He's no stranger to controversy and conspiracy
Jaden Smith has never shied away from sharing his opinion. Time and time again, the nepo-baby turned rapper has made headlines for his controversial takes that address all topics, from politics to fashion to education. For example, in September 2013, Smith tweeted, "School Is The Tool To Brainwash The Youth." He later followed up with: "If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society." Many accused the actor of setting a bad example for his millions of followers, per Time.
In August 2023, Smith was scheduled for several events across China. Though there was no actual proof, the events were evidently delayed due to racist comments allegedly made by the rapper (via Global Times). In another example, according to People, Smith attended a Halloween party wearing an oxygen mask during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many viewed the costume as tone deaf and even "inhumane" given the seriousness of the epidemic. Despite clarifying that his costume was a character from "Tenet" in a deleted Instagram post, Smith still faced pushback for attending the party in the first place.
On several occasions, Smith has faced backlash for his experimental fashion choices. In his 2023 Louis Vuitton campaign, he was photographed in a leather blouse top. According to Highsnobiety, over 9,400 comments condemning Smith for not conforming to gender norms were left on the post.
Jaden said he felt shunned by the Black community
Even famous people can feel outcasted. On a 2020 episode of "Red Table Talk," per Facebook Watch, Jaden Smith's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and sister, Willow Smith, had an intimate discussion about "mom-shaming." During the episode, Jada explained she felt "judged" by the Black community for the way she was raising her children, and for not being a "conventional" Black girl. Additionally, Jada has been mom-shamed for letting Willow Smith shave her head and for allowing Jaden Smith to dress how he pleases.
Willow Smith added to this sentiment, stating that she and her brother felt ostracized from the community for not fitting in. "Specifically with the African American community, I kind of felt like me and Jaden were shunned a little bit, like, 'We're not gonna take pride in them because they're too different,'" she revealed. "Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought, 'You're too different.'" Luckily, neither she nor her brother seem to be letting the negativity get to them. In 2018, Jaden Smith tweeted: "If I Wanna Wear A Dress, Then I Will, And That Will Set The New Wave ..." Since then, he has followed through on that promise.
He struggles with his mental health
Through the years, Jaden Smith has been open about experiencing depression and anxiety, per The Times of India. His mom Jade Pinkett Smith eventually introduced her son to psychedelic drugs after they had helped her with her own mental health issues. " ... For the first time, I had, like, an ego dissolution where I was like ... that was the moment that really changed me," Smith said during an episode of "Red Table Talk" in 2021 (via Facebook Watch). "You get to a place in your life where you're blocked by something, whether it's a trauma, whether it's your emotions, your ego, and not being able to express yourself, and then I feel like psychedelics are a way to tear down that wall and see what's beyond it."
In addition to the challenges of fame, Smith has been vocal about his concerns for the state of the world, particularly regarding issues like climate change and social justice. These global concerns have also had an impact on his emotional state. "I'm just stressed about everything, and it's really crazy ... sometimes it's work-related, and then sometimes, you can really see that it's that true, genuine anxiety, where it's just like anything and everything," he told Zane Lowe at the height of the pandemic (via BET).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Jaden has dealt with body-shaming and health issues
Jaden Smith has always been in shape, but he did not start to prioritize his health until recently. According to a 2019 episode of "Red Table Talk," after going vegetarian, Smith appeared "drained" and "depleted" (via Facebook Watch). It got so bad that his parents staged an intervention to help their son's eating habits. "I was just eating like two meals a day ... maybe one," Smith admitted on "Red Table Talk." He added, "Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"
After the intervention, Smith revealed on another episode of "Red Table Talk" in 2021 that he consulted with a doctor and found that the root of his issues were his sugary diet, which lead to gut problems, and his low appetite. After a few years, he was able to gain weight, making him look and feel a lot healthier. "I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and different supplements and, you know, protein shakes, and that's half of my diet," he revealed. Still, Smith deals with body shaming on the internet. In October 2023, the actor and rapper tweeted a side-by-side of his transformation to call out his haters. "Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right ..." he wrote.
Jaden and Willow struggled with their parents' rocky marriage
For many years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been vocal about the ins and outs of their marriage. In a 2023 interview ahead of the release of Jada's memoir, "Worthy," Jada revealed that she and Will have been separated since 2016 (via CNN). Up until this point, their famous children have refrained from speaking publicly about the drama, and it was unclear how they felt about it all. In October 2023, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Willow Smith and Jaden Smith "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents." Additionally, they "wish some of their family's private matters remained private."
Despite the embarrassment, it seems like the Smith kids are ultimately glad the cat's out of the bag. A source told the Daily Mail: "Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it ... " The source continued by emphasizing the weight of keeping such a huge secret. The siblings became "agitated," and "they would constantly get in fights with each other and with [their parents]," the source added. Jaden Smith in particular found it hard to cope with the issues surrounding his parents' marriage. "Jaden has had so many issues with them, and this has always really been hard for him to deal with," the Daily Mail insider confirmed.
Jaden's unpredictable behavior causes concern
Jaden Smith has always been eccentric, but recently, his online behavior has grown more and more concerning. In early 2023, the rapper posted an emotional video of himself crying to his Instagram feed. Smith provided no context for why he was upset, but instead captioned the post: "I Love My Fans I Love Our Journeys This Family is Our Fortress. I Should write something about emotions and how they're okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone." In another instance, in 2017, Smith went on a bizarre X (formerly Twitter) rant about pancakes that left everyone confused. Smith, who was vegan at the time, bashed The Four Seasons Hotel for serving him ricotta pancakes, tweeting: "The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf."
Additionally, Smith caused some drama in 2022 for saying he would rather hang with "adults" than his fellow Gen-Z members. "I'm just, like, 'Dude, like, oh my god. Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world, right now?'" he said during an interview with Big Boy (via YouTube). It seems like Smith sometimes actually enjoys the reactions he gets. "People think you're crazy — I feel like it's an honor, actually, for people to think I'm crazy," he told GQ in 2015. "Because they thought Galileo was crazy, too, you know what I'm saying?" Still, he was mocked on X for his Gen-Z comments, and living in the spotlight, often receives harsh feedback for his choices and actions.