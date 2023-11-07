Tragic Details About Jaden Smith

Through the years, Jaden Smith has been open about experiencing depression and anxiety, per The Times of India. His mom Jade Pinkett Smith eventually introduced her son to psychedelic drugs after they had helped her with her own mental health issues. " ... For the first time, I had, like, an ego dissolution where I was like ... that was the moment that really changed me," Smith said during an episode of "Red Table Talk" in 2021 (via Facebook Watch). "You get to a place in your life where you're blocked by something, whether it's a trauma, whether it's your emotions, your ego, and not being able to express yourself, and then I feel like psychedelics are a way to tear down that wall and see what's beyond it."

In addition to the challenges of fame, Smith has been vocal about his concerns for the state of the world, particularly regarding issues like climate change and social justice. These global concerns have also had an impact on his emotional state. "I'm just stressed about everything, and it's really crazy ... sometimes it's work-related, and then sometimes, you can really see that it's that true, genuine anxiety, where it's just like anything and everything," he told Zane Lowe at the height of the pandemic (via BET).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.