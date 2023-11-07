How Did Bad Bunny Really Get His Famous Stage Name?

You've probably heard the name Bad Bunny, but what about Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio? Unless you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan, you probably have never heard that name before. But it's actually Bad Bunny's legal name...but there's an interesting story behind how he came up with the stage name.

The Bad Bunny many know today didn't come to the spotlight until around 2016 when he began releasing music on SoundCloud in college. By 2017, he had hit singles like "Pa Ti" and "Sensualidad." He would go on to collaborate with some of the biggest singers in the music industry like Cardi B. to J. Balvin. Bad Bunny's 2022 album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 200 charts and stayed there for 13 weeks — made it clear that the rapper was a force to be reckoned with.

Bad Bunny is a name you don't want to mess around with, but how did the singer go from Ocasio to Bad Bunny? Well, the stage name Bad Bunny dates back to when he was a little kid.