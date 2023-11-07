Everything Matt Rife Has Said About Girlfriend Jessica Lord

Comedian Matt Rife confirmed that there was a special someone in his life during an August 2023 appearance on "Good Morning America." He didn't identify his girlfriend as Jessica Lord at that time, but fans who were closely following the comedian likely noticed that he'd been dropping not-so-subtle hints about their relationship on Lord's Instagram page. Rife left a receipt emoji in the comments section of a June 2023 bikini photo, which Lord had captioned, "If lost, return to Hawaii." A month later, Rife called Lord "Tink" in response to a series of photos of the petite blond wearing a shirt with a fairy on it.

Being Rife's girlfriend takes more than a modicum of courage, as a lot of his material is about relationships. This means anyone he dates could end up becoming the butt of one — or more — of his jokes. Case in point: During his "Matthew Steven Rife" comedy special, he said that a serious relationship ended after he told his now-ex that he didn't want her to meet his friends. He explained this was because they wouldn't stop joking about her cleft chin, calling her "Texas Chin-saw Massacre" and a "chin-fluencer." Rife himself then referred to her as "Chin-derella."

We don't know whether Lord knew exactly what she was getting into when she began dating a comedian whose heartthrob status makes his adoring fans act a lot like those of popular boy bands, but Rife seems pretty smitten with the England-born actor and dancer.