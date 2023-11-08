How Rising Popstar Tyla Really Got Her Start In The Music Industry

Tyla's song, "Water," which came out in July of 2023, has become an international hit. The song marked the first time that a South African artist made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart in over five decades. However, the track also became quite popular on social media. As of November 2023, the sensual bop has made it to number 11 on the Billboard TikTok Music Chart. Oh, there's also Tyla's TikTok dance challenge, which has seen some fans attempt to mimic her smooth, creative moves. R&B star Ciara even joined in on the fun in October — despite being heavily pregnant! "Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump... somebody come get my phone," Ciara captioned her Instagram video.

The success of "Water" has caused Tyla's social media following to drastically increase. Tyla currently has over six million followers on TikTok alone. However, she's also accrued a devoted following on Instagram — where nearly 2.5 million fans have happily subscribed to her frequent updates. "Rarely do you see a new artist make a worldwide impact such as Tyla, having already made a historic entry with 'Water,' reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200," shared a Netinfluencer spokesperson, according to The Source. They also credited her success to her TikTok popularity. And while there's no doubt that Tyla has a bright future ahead of her, you should know that she was working long before TikTok knew her name.