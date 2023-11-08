Inside Jim Bob Duggar's Tense Relationship With His Sister Deanna

Jim Bob Duggar talks the family values talk, but does he walk the walk? According to his sister, Deanna Duggar, Jim Bob's not big on walking; he's more of an armchair critic. But then, that'll be no surprise to anybody who keeps up with Jim Bob, his wife, Michelle Duggar, and their supersized family.

The Duggars first graced the screen in the Discovery special "14 Children and Pregnant Again!" It didn't instantly propel them to fame, though; it took two more specials for that to happen. In 2008, the Duggar family landed their own show, the docu-series "17 Kids and Counting," which became "19 Kids and Counting" as the clan grew. Jim Bob and Michelle are members of the Independent Fundamentalist Baptist church. Their unwavering faith dictates their unconventional approach to birth control, parenting style, and strict adherence to traditional family values.

The family put so much weight on the latter that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, worked for the Family Research Council. However, in 2015, their commitment was questioned after Josh admitted to sexually abusing five young girls, including his own sisters, per People. To make things worse, it was revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle knew about the molestation but sent Josh off to a camp to pray his sins away instead of officially reporting his actions to authorities. Then, to top it off, Josh landed a prison sentence over child pornography, and now, Jim Bob's sister is adding to his woes by questioning his family values.

