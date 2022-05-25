Josh Duggar's Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear

Josh Duggar has finally been sentenced. The reality star and eldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of TLC's "19 and Counting" fame was arrested in April 2021 on federal child pornography charges, and after a two-week trial in Arkansas, the jury found Josh guilty of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images, according to NBC News. Josh has been held in custody since his convictions.

Josh's sentencing hearing was initially scheduled for February 15, per People, but it had been delayed pending a report from federal authorities. Duggar's attorneys also filed an appeal calling for an acquittal or a new trial if the acquittal is denied, arguing the prosecution's failure to prove their case with the evidence they provided, according to TODAY. The defense also argued that "law enforcement had failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that anyone other than Duggar may have committed the crimes charged," suggesting that a former co-worker of Josh's could've used his computer to commit the crimes. (There is no evidence to support that claim.)

The trial got delayed until May 25, and now that it's here, we finally know how long Josh will spend in prison.