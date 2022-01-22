What We Know About Josh Duggar's Appeal For A New Trial

Does Josh Duggar's appeal stand a chance in court? According to the Daily Mail, an experienced FBI child exploitation expert said the porn on Duggar's computer was in the "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine." In the disgraced reality TV star's trial, the defense claimed someone else could have been viewing the child porn. Michele Bush, an expert witness for the defense, testified that the criminal activity on the oldest Duggar child's computer may have been a "hit and run" and that a hacker obtained remote access to a computer and then disappeared, per People. But as the Mail reported, prosecutors called out Bush's testimony as "fantasy" during the trial and placed Duggar at the keyboard using images and texts.

Attorneys for the disgraced "19 Kids and Counting" star are recycling their failed "hacker" defense tactic in the appeal. The court documents read, "The jury had no evidence that Duggar personally viewed any specific portion of any of the files allegedly found on the computer." People reported that the motion noted the father of seven should have a new trial because the defense team was not able to call upon Caleb Williams, who worked at the Duggar car lot. The court ruled that Williams' testimony "would only be allowed if it confirmed his presence at the car lot on the dates in question." Stay tuned and watch this space for more news on the former reality TV star's appeal.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).