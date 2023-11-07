Ivanka Trump's Daughter's Height Reminds Us Of Barron In This Photo
Height has been an odd point of contention in the Trump family. Donald Trump has always boasted about his 6-foot-3 frame, but reportedly the former president is insecure about the towering figure of Barron Trump, his youngest son. "[Donald] is jealous of everyone's height." Michael Wolff, author of "Siege: Trump Under Fire" told MSNBC in 2019. "He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is," Wolff added.
Two years later, Donald mentioned his youngest son's height while speaking to a crowd in North Carolina in June 2021. "Barron is 6-foot-7, can you believe it? And he's 15," Donald told the audience while making a joke about Eric Trump's relatively smaller stature, per the New York Post. "Eric is short — he's only 6-foot-6," the father joked. The next month, people were shocked when photos of Barron and his mother Melania Trump were published. Barron had sprouted and towered over his mother in photos of the pair leaving Trump Tower, per the Daily Mail. On social media, people made quips about Barron's potential athletic future. "Fast forward to 2025. Starting at center for the New York Knicks, Barron Trump," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote at the time.
A couple years after those photos surfaced, a pic of Ivanka Trump's daughter, Arabella Kushner, sparked a similar reaction. She stood beside her father Jared Kushner (who is 6-foot-3 himself) and showed off a growth spurt reminiscent of Barron's.
Arabella measures up next to her tall father
The photo of Arabella Kushner walking alongside Jared Kushner is semi-surprising considering the eldest child of Jared and Ivanka Trump had recently turned 12 years old. In the snap, Jared sports a worn-looking New York Mets hat, a golf shirt, khakis, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Arabella is wearing a black dress with light floral print, and a pair of low Air Jordans. Even with the flat shoes, the tween still came past her father's shoulders — who is no slouch at 6-foot-3. At just 12 years old, Ivanka's daughter could still have some growing to do, and might become one of the taller members of the Trump family alongside 6-foot-7 Barron Trump.
Earlier in the year, Arabella celebrated her bat mitzvah in June, and Ivanka commemorated the occasion with a carousel of Instagram pics. Noticeably absent from the occasion were Barron and his parents Donald Trump and Melania Trump — although it should be noted that the timing corresponded with Donald's indictment in Miami.
In the photos posted by Ivanka, Arabella posed beside her parents and her two younger siblings. Arabella stood tall and came up to her mother's chin and just past her father's shoulders. The youngster rocked a dazzling dress that was designed by Custom by Zoe, who took months to prepare the piece. "We began working on the concepts for her bat mitzvah in January 2023," a rep for the designer told Women's Wear Daily in June. Other posts from Ivanka have showcased how quickly her daughter has grown.
Arabella Kushner is catching up to her mom
On October 30, Ivanka Trump uploaded a series of family pics to Instagram in honor of her own birthday. "Celebrated my birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family," she wrote in the caption. The snaps featured Ivanka posing with her husband Jared Kushner, and their children, Arabella Kushner, Jared Kushner Jr., and Joseph Kushner. Arabella stood much taller than her younger siblings as she wore an olive-colored dress and heels. The eldest Kushner child posed close to her father as she held the family pooch for the photo op.
Earlier in the year, Ivanka made a special Instagram post to celebrate Arabella turning 12 years old. The photos, which were uploaded in July, were more than simply family pics. In the lead image, Arabella sat atop a horse with one of her brothers as her mother stood beside them. One picture featured Arabella standing beside her younger siblings as she looked nearly over a foot taller than both of them. There was also an action shot of Ivanka's daughter making a jump while riding a horse.
According to Ivanka, her eldest child formed a close relationship with Barron Trump when they were young. Although Barron is technically Arabella's uncle, the two are close in age.
Barron Trump had playdates with Arabella Kushner
When Barron Trump was younger, he used to love playing with Arabella Kushner at the White House while Donald Trump was in office. "Now with Barron here they have so much fun together and they are so young. They're really just kids. So they are just enjoying it," Ivanka Trump told AOL in a 2017 interview, when Barron was only 11 years old. The pair were close, but did not always love spending time with Ivanka's youngest, Joseph Kushner. "Hearing their laughter chasing after Barron or poor Joseph, his tears because Barron and Arabella don't wait for him and he's three and a half," Ivanka explained. Perhaps Barron did not enjoy playing hide-and-seek and other games with his nephew, but later that year he was photographed adorably holding little Joseph's hand as the family walked to board Marine One.
As Barron got older, Donald has gushed over his son's growth — both his maturity, and his actual height. "Barron's very tall – about six-eight. And, he's a good kid," the former president told Megyn Kelly in an interview from September. Donald said that he and Melania Trump hoped Barron would attend the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania after he finished high school. "He's a great student, very good student," Donald added.