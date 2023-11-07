Ivanka Trump's Daughter's Height Reminds Us Of Barron In This Photo

Height has been an odd point of contention in the Trump family. Donald Trump has always boasted about his 6-foot-3 frame, but reportedly the former president is insecure about the towering figure of Barron Trump, his youngest son. "[Donald] is jealous of everyone's height." Michael Wolff, author of "Siege: Trump Under Fire" told MSNBC in 2019. "He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is," Wolff added.

Two years later, Donald mentioned his youngest son's height while speaking to a crowd in North Carolina in June 2021. "Barron is 6-foot-7, can you believe it? And he's 15," Donald told the audience while making a joke about Eric Trump's relatively smaller stature, per the New York Post. "Eric is short — he's only 6-foot-6," the father joked. The next month, people were shocked when photos of Barron and his mother Melania Trump were published. Barron had sprouted and towered over his mother in photos of the pair leaving Trump Tower, per the Daily Mail. On social media, people made quips about Barron's potential athletic future. "Fast forward to 2025. Starting at center for the New York Knicks, Barron Trump," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote at the time.

A couple years after those photos surfaced, a pic of Ivanka Trump's daughter, Arabella Kushner, sparked a similar reaction. She stood beside her father Jared Kushner (who is 6-foot-3 himself) and showed off a growth spurt reminiscent of Barron's.