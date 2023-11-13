All The Details About Marion Jones' Steroid Scandal After The 2000 Olympic Games

In the early 2000s, you could barely turn on ESPN or open an issue of Sports Illustrated without coming across Marion Jones. The track star was a sports world darling — one of the fastest women in the world. She had set a very public goal of winning five gold medals at the 2000 Olympic Games and seemed likely to do it. So when things kicked off in Sydney, all eyes were on her. She didn't quite accomplish her goal — she only secured three golds along with two bronzes — but neither she nor her fans seemed all that devastated by the shortcoming. Sydney, they figured, was just the beginning of a long and successful career.

But then that promising career came to a screeching halt just a few years later when Jones admitted to using steroids. Accusations had plagued her for years, but clean tests and vehement denials of wrongdoing had allowed her to continue competing. Finally, in 2007, with the BALCO scandal at its height and her nearest and dearest squarely in the midst of it, Jones decided it was time to clear up her use of "the clear."

Jones is one of many athletes who have been caught doping, and we have all the details. From her career timeline to her actual role in the BALCO drama to her guilty plea and the public fallout, we're taking a closer look at one of the biggest crimes in sports of the last 20 years.