Everything Hugh Jackman Has Said About His Sexuality

Over the years, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have repeatedly shut down rumors about his sexuality. However, speculation still swirls that Jackman is gay, and it seems like no matter what he says, there'll always be a contingent of doubters questioning his honesty. And the gossip is likely only to increase now that Jackman and Furness' 27-year marriage is over.

The couple announced they were splitting in September. In a statement to People, the Australian actors said they'd "decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." They shared that they were grateful for their time together and vowed to "undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness." Per Bustle, the two met in 1995 on the set of the Aussie TV show, "Correlli." Despite the 11-year age difference between Jackman and Furness, it was love at first sight, and after four months of dating, he proposed. Furness said yes, and they married in 1996. In 2000, Jackman and Furness adopted their son, Oscar Maximilian Jackman, and their daughter, Ava Eliot Jackman, followed in 2005.

Everything appeared rosy when they celebrated their wedding anniversary in April. "I love you, Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!!" Jackman posted on Instagram. "I love you so much. Together, we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty is an incredible gift to me." Still, five months later, they were done. And inevitably, Jackman's back to fielding questions about his sexuality once again.