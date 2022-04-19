Deborra-Lee Furness Shuts Down Any Rumors About Husband Hugh Jackman's Love Life

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman are one of the few Hollywood couples who have defied all odds and remained happily married for years... 26, to be exact. According to "TODAY," the Aussie-born actors first struck up a romance in 1995 on the set of the Australian television show "Corelli." Things progressed pretty quickly and Jackman felt like the two had something special. "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives," he told "TODAY." The couple married in 1996 and have been together ever since. Furness and Jackman are the model couple in Hollywood and they regularly rave over their storybook romance. "It's been one of the best things by far,"Jackman told Hoda Kotb on "TODAY" of his marriage to Furness. The "Wolverine" star also added that he feels like marriage hasn't felt like it's a lot of work.

But not everything is perfect and the couple deals with a lot naysayers, mostly due to their age difference, as Furness is 13 years Jackman's senior. The pair have both spoken out about people dissing their age gap. In one interview, Jackman insisted to People that he's the "adult" in the relationship and Furness is like the "little kid."

During an appearance on "Anh's Brush With Fame," Furness also shared that she gets criticism since Jackman is such a "stud muffin" and she feels like she won "the chook raffle." Now, she's speaking out against another rumor the couple faces pretty regularly.