Sad Details About Jay-Z's Childhood

When Jay-Z grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant in the '80s, there wasn't a man bun, hipster beard, wine bar, or vegan café in sight. Instead, the neighborhood, whose motto was "do or die Bed-Stuy," was where you went to score drugs. It had earned such a bad name that people totally swerved the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station for fear of getting caught up in gang violence, per Crowd DNA.

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, spent his formative years living in The Marcy Projects, per Britannica. The public housing complex had a reputation for being especially dangerous, quite a feat given its precarious surroundings. Neighborhood kids were forced to grow up quickly, getting by on street smarts and criminal enterprises. So, it's little surprise that Jay-Z had more than his fair share of adverse childhood experiences and run-ins with the law.

He became one of the lucky ones, though. Despite being enmeshed in economic hardship, violence, crime, and the crack epidemic, Jay-Z managed to work his way out of the 'hood and into the (Holly) 'wood, becoming one of the music industry's most outstanding artists in addition to a billionaire businessman. Oh, and along the way, he also married Beyoncé Knowles too. Black Past notes that it all started with Jay-Z spitting rhymes with his mentor, Jaz-O. Then, he honed his rap skills by competing in MC battles in his school's cafeteria. And Jay-Z's sad childhood provided him with plenty of material.