What We Know About SZA's Mysterious Love Life

Since coming onto the music scene, SZA has been at the center of attention. Her music moves people and will have fans thinking about love one second and then hating their ex the next. SZA sings a lot about love and heartbreak, but surprisingly, not much is known about her love life.

In 2017, with the success of her album "CTRL," "The Breakfast Club" asked SZA whether she was dating or not, but the R&B singer was very coy about sharing much. The "Kill Bill" singer then revealed that she was taking time to focus on herself instead of dating other people. She shared, "I'm learning about myself, and honestly I think I was in a lot of these unhealthy relationships because I didn't have enough self-love built up and I fixed the way I felt about myself, so these situations didn't happen to me anymore." The musician hinted at her past relationships, but she never shared who she was talking about.

Still, as the years have passed, SZA has been open to finding someone. In 2023, she told Rolling Stone, "I want to stunt like me when I meet the person I envision me being with. I envision them falling in love with me the way I am." SZA isn't turning away from love and has experienced it in the past, but her dating life has all been kept relatively under wraps.