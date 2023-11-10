What We Know About SZA's Mysterious Love Life
Since coming onto the music scene, SZA has been at the center of attention. Her music moves people and will have fans thinking about love one second and then hating their ex the next. SZA sings a lot about love and heartbreak, but surprisingly, not much is known about her love life.
In 2017, with the success of her album "CTRL," "The Breakfast Club" asked SZA whether she was dating or not, but the R&B singer was very coy about sharing much. The "Kill Bill" singer then revealed that she was taking time to focus on herself instead of dating other people. She shared, "I'm learning about myself, and honestly I think I was in a lot of these unhealthy relationships because I didn't have enough self-love built up and I fixed the way I felt about myself, so these situations didn't happen to me anymore." The musician hinted at her past relationships, but she never shared who she was talking about.
Still, as the years have passed, SZA has been open to finding someone. In 2023, she told Rolling Stone, "I want to stunt like me when I meet the person I envision me being with. I envision them falling in love with me the way I am." SZA isn't turning away from love and has experienced it in the past, but her dating life has all been kept relatively under wraps.
SZA opened up about past relationships
Besides her music, SZA doesn't say much about her past relationships unless she wants to. In June 2023, the "Snooze" singer shared a rare experience from a past romance during her concert in London, per the Independent. The Grammy-winning musician revealed to the crowd that her ex-boyfriend was unfaithful. She shared, "I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before," she continued, "It was terrible. That's why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better." Shortly after, she revealed her song "Nobody Gets Me" is about another "trash ex-boyfriend." Although she didn't share much at the concert, SZA has revealed what that song means to her in past interviews.
SZA shared with Hot 97 that "Nobody Gets Me" was about an ex-fiancé and the arguments they had that eventually led to their split. She shared, "When we first broke up, it was like terrible, and I just felt like I was gonna be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life because nobody understood me the way he did, and nobody motivated me the way he did." Although it was tough, SZA was eventually able to move past the relationship. And while she was open about sharing the stories of her exes, she kept their names out of it. However, there's one ex that SZA has named directly, and you may be surprised as to who it is.
SZA dated Drake
SZA has kept many of her exes' names out of the spotlight, except for one because he's already in the limelight. The "Kiss Me More" singer revealed to fans that she dated famed rapper Drake. Well, technically, it was Drake who revealed he had a relationship with SZA. In 2020, Drake and 21 Savage released a song titled, "Mr. Right Now," that had one lyric that caught many people's attention. In the second verse, Drake raps, "Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." The lyric shocked fans, as it was the first time either musician revealed they had dated one another.
However, when the song dropped, SZA corrected Drake's verse. In a tweet, she shared, "So It was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace."
The "Kill Bill" singer has opened up about her relationship with Drake now and then and revealed it wasn't as serious as many would think. She told Rolling Stone, "We were really young. It wasn't hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish." And there is no bad blood between the two musicians despite their split because they collabed on the 2023 track, "Slime You Out."