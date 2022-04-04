The Real Reason SZA Had To Use Crutches During The Grammys

SZA made her presence known the moment she began releasing music. In 2017, SZA, who real name is Solána Rowe, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with her debut album "Ctrl," according to RCA, proving she was here to stay. By April 2021, "Ctrl" was still on the list, having never left it since its release, according to Chart Data. SZA was just beginning to show what she could achieve. After collaborating with Kendrick Lamar to produce "All the Stars" for "Black Panthers," the duo was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2019.

After racking up a series of Grammys nominations starting in 2018, SZA finally took the gold-plated gramophone home on April 3. For their hit song "Kiss Me More," SZA and Doja Cat won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, People reported. During her emotional acceptance speech, Doja raved about SZA's talents and contribution to the song. "She was in my heart when I wrote this, and I needed her to be on the hook, and I needed her to put a verse because she brings a depth to everything that she does," she said.

Though the night was probably among the most special in SZA's professional life, it was also not easy. Accessorizing her dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier nude gown featuring a long train and pastel-colored flowers along the bodice, the R&B starlet used crutches, according to PureWow. The reason she needed them makes her dedication throughout the night even more impressive.