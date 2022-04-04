The Real Reason SZA Had To Use Crutches During The Grammys
SZA made her presence known the moment she began releasing music. In 2017, SZA, who real name is Solána Rowe, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with her debut album "Ctrl," according to RCA, proving she was here to stay. By April 2021, "Ctrl" was still on the list, having never left it since its release, according to Chart Data. SZA was just beginning to show what she could achieve. After collaborating with Kendrick Lamar to produce "All the Stars" for "Black Panthers," the duo was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2019.
After racking up a series of Grammys nominations starting in 2018, SZA finally took the gold-plated gramophone home on April 3. For their hit song "Kiss Me More," SZA and Doja Cat won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, People reported. During her emotional acceptance speech, Doja raved about SZA's talents and contribution to the song. "She was in my heart when I wrote this, and I needed her to be on the hook, and I needed her to put a verse because she brings a depth to everything that she does," she said.
Though the night was probably among the most special in SZA's professional life, it was also not easy. Accessorizing her dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier nude gown featuring a long train and pastel-colored flowers along the bodice, the R&B starlet used crutches, according to PureWow. The reason she needed them makes her dedication throughout the night even more impressive.
SZA injured herself the day before Grammys
Many artists left the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and went to celebrate music's biggest night after the 2022 Grammys. But not SZA. The Grammy winner headed to the doctor instead, she noted on her Instagram Stories on April 3. Shortly before the ceremony, SZA suffered an ankle injury that made it hard for her to put her foot down, she told reporters in the media room, according to E! News.
"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," SZA said. But the singer maintained a positive outlook of the incident. "Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random," she added. After seeking medical attention after the big night, SZA confirmed that she had indeed broken her foot, she detailed in an April 4 Instagram Story. "I thought it was just sprained," she wrote over a video of her leg being put in a cast. "I was NOT missing that carpet." In a subsequent Story, SZA lamented the circumstances under which her injury happened. "Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING," she wrote.
That means that SZA managed to look flawless and even ditched her crutches to showcase her gown while balancing one foot. She also climbed several steps to accept her and Doja Cat's award on stage, albeit with a little help from Lady Gaga.