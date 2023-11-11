Who Is Brooke Shields' Ex-Husband Andre Agassi Married To Now?

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi's marriage was anything but a grand slam. However, the tennis player got a second chance at love after his tumultuous relationship with "The Blue Lagoon" actor.

Shield and Agassi's relationship began in 1993 after meeting at a tennis match, per Hello Magazine. From then on, the two continued to explore their romance, and four years into dating, they decided to tie the knot. Although it was supposed to be one of the happiest times in the couple's life, Shields knew she made a grave error. She revealed in her memoir, "There Was a Little Girl," "It hit me all of a sudden — I knew I had made a mistake. For the next two years, we saw very little of each other." Not only did their busy lifestyles keep them apart, but Shields also admitted that Agassi was controlling. While speaking on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, the actor shared, "My first husband, you know, it's like, people say you marry your father or whatever that thing is. I married a very controlling person." The two were not a match made in heaven, and in 1999, they officially called it quits.

Two years after her split from Agassi, Shields married her husband, Chris Henchy, per People. The "Pretty Baby" actor moved on relatively quickly after her breakup with the tennis player, but so did Agassi. Not long after he and Shields called it quits, the tennis pro walked down the aisle once again.