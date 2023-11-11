What Cara Delevingne Really Blames For Her Split From Ashley Benson

For a cozy, love-festooned two years, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were a celebrity couple heavily 'shipped for their public displays of affection. With the romance blossoming during the 2018 filming of "Her Smell," the pair – colloquially dubbed "Cashley" – first sparked public intrigue after being seen holding hands on multiple outings starting that April. The dating rumors were seemingly confirmed after they were photographed locking lips at London's Heathrow Airport that August, with a source telling Us Weekly in October 2018 that Delevingne was "the first girl" Benson had dated. Fittingly, Delevingne went Instagram-official during Pride Month 2019. Posting a video of her and Benson kissing, Delevingne wrote the caption, "#PRIDE." That same month, Us Weekly also reported that the "American Horror Story: Delicate" star and "Pretty Little Liars" alum had moved into the former's West Hollywood home, with Benson selling her own house.

Things seemed full-steam ahead for the couple from there. In July 2019, after publicly wearing matching gold bands on their left ring fingers, engagement rumors ran amok for Cashley. The duo continued cranking up their PDA, famously canoodling in the stadium seats of the 2019 U.S. Open. As of March 2020, the couple even quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and frequently updated fans on their status with lip-syncing TikToks of one another.

This made Delevingne and Benson's April 2020 split all the more shocking. Although Cashley fans speculated wildly about the seemingly sudden breakup, Delevingne — one year later — offered her perspective on its cause.