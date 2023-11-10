Here's What WWE Star Rhea Ripley Looks Like Without Makeup

Rhea Ripley may be best known for her finishing moves in the wrestling ring but she is also recognized for her goth look, often donning spiked black ensembles and a face full of purple and black makeup. The WWE star didn't always rock the rebel style — in 2018, she joined the organization sporting long blond hair and a natural face, per Sportskeeda. Over the years, her character and look progressed into the one fans know and love today.

Part of Ripley's makeup repertoire includes a lot of liquid lipstick from Sephora but for her, it's mostly about owning her aesthetic. "I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter. I'll get people coming up to me in person just being like, 'Rhea, I love your style. You helped me accept me for me,'" she told InStyle. "It sort of brought out this side of me that I always wanted to be, but never thought that I would fit the mold of society," she continued. Although it's hard to picture her without her signature look, Ripley proved to be just as inspiring without a lick of makeup on.