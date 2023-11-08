The Vital Role Keith Morrison Took On After Stepson Matthew Perry's Death

It's no surprise that Keith Morrison stepped up for Matthew Perry after his death. The two had developed a close relationship after Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry Morrison, married Keith when he was 11 years old. In his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry wrote about his "lovely" relationship with his stepfather (via Today). He recalled Morrison being "annoying" for always taking Suzanne's side but added, "my family was held together by one man, and that was Keith Morrison."

Likewise, Morrison had always sung Perry's praises. "He's one of those people who always is the center of the room for a reason and it was so as a kid," Morrison said in a 2020 interview with People. The broadcast journalist described Perry as being a whiz on his hockey team and being the one "who scored all the goals." He continued, "The same on the tennis court. He was extremely, extremely good on the tennis court and very intense. He's an intense, talented, focused character. He's very bright. That was always the case as he was growing up."

Morrison revealed that he would visit Perry on the set of "Friends" often during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." He described his stepson as a "very good guy" and shared that he was once gifted a Porsche 911 by the actor. "And I still drive it around," Morrison grinned. Funny and generous — the world lost a great star.