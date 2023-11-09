Fashion Expert Tells Us 'Snoozefest' Ivanka Trump Should've Channeled This A-Lister's Courtroom Style
All eyes were on Ivanka Trump's court appearance on November 8, and a fashion expert was none too pleased by what they saw as the former first daughter's choice of threads.
Back in September, Donald Trump landed in another legal pickle when New York Judge Arthur Engoron found him and his two sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, liable for fraud, per The Economist. The decision stemmed from New York's Attorney General, Letitia James, and her civil lawsuit accusing the trio of inflating the value of the former president's properties and the Trump Organization finances. "The documents here clearly contain fraudulent valuations that defendants used in business," he wrote in his ruling, per The Guardian. "The fact that no one was hurt does not mean the case gets dismissed." A week after Judge Engoron's decision, court proceedings officially kicked off on October 2. Since that fateful day, pop culture enthusiasts have been glued to their seats to tune into the testimonies of Donald, Donald Jr. and Eric, who each denied involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities.
However, the Trump men weren't the only ones questioned by the state of New York. On November 8, the former reality TV star's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to the stand to share her recollection of events. Like her father and brothers, the retired socialite denied any wrongdoing. While Ivanka's testimony was less dramatic than her aforementioned family members, her choice of courtroom attire was also understated. We spoke exclusively to Hype Creative's Sam Gibson, who was so unimpressed by Iva's look, they suggested she take notes from another 2023 celeb trial.
Expert says Ivanka should've looked to Gwyneth Paltrow for inspo
Unlike her father's testimony, New York Attorney General described Ivanka Trump's demeanor in court as cordial. "She was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous, but her testimony raises questions with regards to its credibility," she said per CNN. While her court behavior didn't cause much of a stir, her courtroom fashion caught the attention of Sam Gibson, Executive Assistant to the CEO of Hype Creative, a renowned and innovative studio space and fashion creative agency.
In an exclusive statement to Nicki Swift, the fashion expert expressed their disappointment over Trump's decision to wear a navy blue pantsuit. "I'd like to see her faux-performatively bow on her head to the justice system a bit more by dressing down," Sam explained. They went on to say that Ivanka should have channelled the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow's laidback style in the high profile court appearance. "Recent celeb trials–– like Anna Delvey or Gwyneth Paltrow–– show us that a trial outfit is an opportunity to 'comment' on the justice system with your look, whether that be in oversized aviators and respectable chunky sweaters, like Gwyneth, or daringly/shameful irreverent hipster-throwback glasses and a choker, like Anna," Sam added.
The Hype Creative official described Trump's look as a "snoozefest" that stuck too close to her established style. On her tote bag, Gibson said, "In the words of Tom Wambsgans, 'What's even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail?'"