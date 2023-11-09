Fashion Expert Tells Us 'Snoozefest' Ivanka Trump Should've Channeled This A-Lister's Courtroom Style

All eyes were on Ivanka Trump's court appearance on November 8, and a fashion expert was none too pleased by what they saw as the former first daughter's choice of threads.

Back in September, Donald Trump landed in another legal pickle when New York Judge Arthur Engoron found him and his two sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, liable for fraud, per The Economist. The decision stemmed from New York's Attorney General, Letitia James, and her civil lawsuit accusing the trio of inflating the value of the former president's properties and the Trump Organization finances. "The documents here clearly contain fraudulent valuations that defendants used in business," he wrote in his ruling, per The Guardian. "The fact that no one was hurt does not mean the case gets dismissed." A week after Judge Engoron's decision, court proceedings officially kicked off on October 2. Since that fateful day, pop culture enthusiasts have been glued to their seats to tune into the testimonies of Donald, Donald Jr. and Eric, who each denied involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities.

However, the Trump men weren't the only ones questioned by the state of New York. On November 8, the former reality TV star's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to the stand to share her recollection of events. Like her father and brothers, the retired socialite denied any wrongdoing. While Ivanka's testimony was less dramatic than her aforementioned family members, her choice of courtroom attire was also understated. We spoke exclusively to Hype Creative's Sam Gibson, who was so unimpressed by Iva's look, they suggested she take notes from another 2023 celeb trial.