What The Cast Of Parenthood Is Doing Today
"Parenthood" first aired in March 2010 with an all-star cast portraying the roles of the Braverman family. The story revolved around Zeek Braverman and his wife, Camille Braverman, and the ups, downs, highs, and lows of different family dynamics amongst their four kids and their families, all while still keeping the Braverman roots firmly planted. The show aired on NBC for six seasons but was cancelled due to budget cuts. And while there has been some talk of a potential reboot of the beloved series, there really hasn't been any movement that suggests it's going to happen.
"I think it's getting to be like enough time has passed where you can really look at the next generation," creator Jason Katims told E! News in January 2023. "I'm so curious to see where Max (Max Burkholder) is and Amber (Mae Whitman) and so many of these people." However, he added, "A lot of things have to fall together for something like that to work, but you know, never say never."
Of course, if a reboot were to eventually happen, it's unknown which of the main cast would return. For many of them, show business has kept them busy (save for the July to November 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, that is). From Peter Krause's (Adam Braverman) role on "9-1-1" to Dax Shepard's (Crosby Braverman) "Armchair Expert" podcast, things have turned out alright after "Parenthood." Let's take a look at what the main cast is up to after the series came to an end in 2015.
Craig T. Nelson has a new movie coming out in 2024
Craig T. Nelson started acting in the 1970s with roles on shows like "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "How the West Was Won." And while he may be best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Coach Hayden Fox on the '90s television series "Coach" and for voicing Mr. Incredibles in "The Incredibles" franchise, many people know him (and love him) as Zeek Braverman. The patriarch of the family, Zeek had a strong will, and he was quite stubborn, but he was the quintessential dad and grandpa — a role that Nelson played perfectly. And when — SPOILER ALERT — Zeek died on the series finale? We all cried for days.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the end of "Parenthood," Nelson admitted that he was unhappy about Zeek's fate. "I think the series should have gone on. I still don't know why it was pulled," he told the outlet. "... I never came to grips with the fact that he was going, and I didn't want him to."
Nelson is still alive and well in real life, however, and has continued on with his successful acting career following his time on "Parenthood." In 2019, he landed a recurring role on "Young Sheldon" as Coach Dale Ballard. Looking ahead to 2024 at the time of this writing, Nelson will star as Buck in the film "God Loves the Green Bay Packers," and will get to work on "The Operative," which is in pre-production.
Bonnie Bedelia has been busy but isn't sure what the future holds
Next up we have the matriarch of the Braverman family, Camille: A sensitive, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved painting almost as much as she loved her family. Camille Braverman was portrayed by Bonnie Bedelia, whom you may recognize from her standout roles as Holly McClane in "Die Hard" or Capt. Kate McCafferty on the television series "The Division," which aired in the early 2000s.
With nearly 100 on-screen credits to her name, Bedelia is a seasoned actor, and she didn't seem to have any trouble picking up work when her time on "Parenthood" came to an end. In addition to nabbing a recurring role on "Designated Survivor," she more recently starred as Gram in the film 2023 "The Hill."
As for what's next for Bedelia, even she isn't sure what direction her career will take her. "In my experience, I don't know if I've like hit an inflection point in my career — you know, there's so many reasons why people aren't working now," she told Haute-Lifestyle.com that August. "It's the material, it's the stuff that's being done, it's the category that you're in. ... I came up with a group of actresses that were always kind of up for the same roles, and nobody's working."
Peter Krause has starred on Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1
You probably know Peter Krause from his Emmy-nominated role as Nate Fisher on "Six Feet Under." That is, of course, if you caught him before his time on "Parenthood." He played the role of Adam Braverman, the older, more protective Braverman sibling — and a role he played extremely well. But when the series came to a close, it left a bit of a void for many of the actors, including Krause.
"I've been busy for 17 years, so I don't know what I want to do next," he told TV Guide in 2015. Fortunately, everything turned out just fine for Krause — when it comes to his career, anyway. In 2018, he landed a recurring role as Bobby Nash on Ryan Murphy's "9-1-1." As of this writing, a seventh season is expected to air on ABC in 2024. But while Krause actually found love with his "Parenthood" co-star (and on-screen sister), Lauren Graham, the two split up in 2021 after more than a decade together. Krause has been fairly tight-lipped on the split, but Graham has spoken out about it.
"One of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking," she later explained to People. "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."
Monica Potter has dealt with some personal issues
Monica Potter's role as Adam Braverman's wife, Kristina, had us laughing and crying through six seasons of "Parenthood." And when Kristina Braverman dealt with a breast cancer diagnosis? There wasn't a dry eye in any living room week after week. Potter's acting skills were taken to new heights and there was even some Emmy talk. After the show wrapped, Potter seemed to want to take a beat and try something new.
In a 2014 interview with PopSugar, Potter said that she'd signed up for a dance class. Beyond that, she had something else up her sleeve. "I have a little business that I'm working on that I've been doing for years, and that's keeping me so busy," she explained. "It's like having another baby. And then I'll probably do another show of some sort." That "little business" is Monica Potter Home, a place where the actor's given DIY tips for the home and garden, while also selling some items like balms and candles.
In 2017, Potter landed a recurring role on the since-canceled show "Wisdom of the Crowd." She also appeared on three episodes of "Goliath" and took part in the 2022 "Classified" podcast series. In 2018, People magazine reported that Potter had split from her husband, Daniel Christopher Allison, after 11 years of marriage. "She is very sad and heartbroken, but they are focused on co-parenting their daughter," a source told the outlet. With an upcoming role in a film called "Mort in Sherman Oaks," Potter posts on Instagram fairly regularly to keep up with her fans.
Sarah Ramos has taken a stand with SAG-AFTRA
Sarah Ramos played Haddie Braverman, the daughter of Adam and Kristina, on "Parenthood." Haddie started off as a troubled teen trying to find her way in life, and throughout her time on the show, Ramos' character dealt with a number of important issues, including feelings of loneliness thanks to her parents' constant attention on her younger brother who was diagnosed with Asperger's, followed by (surprise!) an unexpected newborn sister. When Haddie was away at college, she learned a lot about herself and her sexuality, eventually embarking on a same-sex relationship. Haddie's story was one that could have easily continued on but was sadly brought to an end due to the show's cancellation.
In a 2016 interview with Brit+Co, Ramos admitted that she missed working on "Parenthood," and especially missed all of her castmates. But she's been making her mark on the industry ever since. The actor has nabbed well over a dozen acting credits to her name since the show ended, including a small role on the smash hit "The Bear."
Beginning in June 2023, she also took a firm stand with SAG-AFTRA members, supporting the union's strike. That August, Ramos announced on Instagram, "I'm officially running to serve on SAG-AFTRA's LA local and national boards. I'm proud, tired, pissed off, and hopeful at the same time... if you're in the union, pls vote and get involved. We're in this together." Thankfully, the strike ended that November, when SAG-AFTRA struck a tentative deal with Hollywood studios.
Max Burkholder will star in the TV adaptation of Ted
Max Burkholder played the role of Max Braverman, the only son of Adam and Kristina. He also portrayed someone with Asperger's syndrome. The young star met with specialist doctors after landing his "Parenthood" role at around age 10 to nail his performance, which was praised by experts. By 2014, he told the AP (via Yahoo! Entertainment), "I sort of feel that I've figured out how Max specifically acts rather than how a person with Asperger's would generally act."
Following Burkholder's time on "Parenthood," he was accepted at Harvard University, which on-screen dad Peter Krause proudly shared during a 2016 interview with Us Weekly. From there, Burkholder continued acting, going on to star in several more on-screen projects, including some voice over work on "Family Guy." In 2022, Deadline confirmed that Burkholder had been tapped to portray John Bennett, Ted's owner, in Seth MacFarlane's television adaptation of "Ted."
In addition to keeping up with his acting career, Burkholder has also been dedicated to a charity called Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. In January 2023, he penned an Instagram caption about the foundation. "My mother was diagnosed with neuroblastoma — the same type of cancer that Alex, the founder of ALSF had — at 9 weeks old. This was back in the 60's when cancer treatment was nowhere near as developed and precise as it is today. At a 3% chance of survival, she was one of the lucky ones," he wrote in part, before encouraging fans to check out ALSF, which raises money and awareness for childhood cancer.
Lauren Graham has starred in the Mighty Ducks reboot
It's safe to say that Lauren Graham is best known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls," but her performance as Sarah Braverman on "Parenthood" also has our hearts. Sarah ran off with a guy and got pregnant when she was a teenager — the clear rebel in the family. She spent much of her time trying to figure out love, life, and how to raise two teenagers all while moving back in with her parents. Over the course of six seasons, Sarah was able to get back on her feet, finding love, a career, and even becoming a grandmother before her on-screen journey came to a close.
"This is the second show that I've done that hit 100 episodes, so hopefully it doesn't mean my career is over," Graham joked during an interview with "Today" in 2015. Of course, Graham's career is still far from over these days. She reprised Lorelai on Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," landed a recurring role on "Vampirina" in 2017, and starred in 2021's "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." She's also been in a handful of movies in between.
As mentioned earlier, Graham's breakup with Krause was very devastating — and she wrote about in her 2022 memoir "Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember." Graham revealed that, after the split, "I went into a sort of shock I'd never experienced before." While it's unclear if the breakup was amicable, Graham also wrote that she's remained close with Krause's adult son, Roman.
Mae Whitman is still best friends with her on-screen brother
Mae Whitman's career in the entertainment industry spans decades, but her recurring role as Amber Holt on "Parenthood" was her longest to date. Amber was the daughter of Sarah Braverman and her ex, Seth Holt, who was played by actor John Corbett. Amber and her mom often butted heads when she was younger, but she ended up growing into a truly compassionate woman who started her own family before the series ended. Meanwhile, Whitman continued on in the business, working on television shows like "Good Girls," movies such as "The Duff," and even doing some extensive work in the voice acting sphere on shows like "American Dad!" and "Family Guy."
In 2023, the former child star entered another showbiz realm when she landed her very first role in a musical series on Hulu. "I've never done a musical. I've never gotten to dance. For me, this is totally outside my comfort zone, but it's something I've always really wanted to try," Whitman told ET of her role in "Up Here" that March. "... I definitely was terrified, but it's definitely turned out to be the best working experience I've ever had."
But Whitman's "Parenthood" years aren't ever far from her mind. In fact, she's remained extremely close to Miles Heizer, the actor who played her on-screen brother. The two often share posts together on social media. And we love every minute of it.
Miles Heizer has a seriously angry chihuahua
Miles Heizer started acting when he was just a kid, landing smaller roles on the big and small screens before inking a deal to transform into Drew Holt for 103 episodes of "Parenthood." Of course, no one knew how long the show would be on the air, but Heizer was in just about every single episode. The younger son of Sarah Braverman and Seth Holt, and the little bro of Amber Holt, he was an impressionable teen who grew up without a father in his life — though he looked up to his uncles and, of course, his granddad, Zeek (both on-screen and off). "Craig T. Nelson, who played my grandfather on 'Parenthood,' gave me a lot advice at the end of the show," Heizer told Nylon in 2015. "I'm really insecure and I get uncomfortable with things, and he gave me a lot of advice about that."
Heizer went on to appear in several other TV shows and movies, though his most notable to date has to be "13 Reasons Why." He played Alex Standall on the popular Netflix series, appearing in 48 episodes between 2017 and 2020. In May 2023, he landed the lead role in Netflix's upcoming queer military drama series "The Corps."
When he's not acting or hanging out with bestie Mae Whitman, Heizer is loving on his dog, Crouton. The chihuahua has even had her own Instagram page since 2020. With the photos mainly consisting of Crouton looking viciously angry, her Instagram bio reads, "It's crouton's world and she's just fuming in it."
Dax Shepard has interviewed Prince Harry on his podcast
Who doesn't look at Dax Shepard and immediately think of Crosby Braverman? The youngest son of Zeek and Camille and very much the rebel child, Crosby was a free spirit of sorts, living in a houseboat and being surprised when a beautiful woman showed up at the dock with a young boy. Crosby's life was flipped upside down when he found out that he had fathered a child, but he made things work with Jasmine Trussell, and they'd go on to get married. Crosby was a dedicated musician who also convinced his big brother to quit cooperate America and open up a recording studio called The Luncheonette.
Shepard has since appeared in more than a dozen TV shows and movies. In 2018, he launched his very own popular podcast called "Armchair Expert," where he's interviewed some major guests, ranging from the likes of Prince Harry to "Parenthood" co-star Lauren Graham and his real-life wife, Kristen Bell. In a 2019 episode, Shepard revealed that he initially said no when offered the role of Crosby so as to avoid a long-distance relationship with Bell. Luckily, all worked out when "Parenthood's" initial Philadelphia filming location moved to Los Angeles.
When he's not working, Shepard is spending time at home with Bell and their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. "When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad," Shepard said at a SXSW panel in March 2023 (via People). "It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here."
Joy Bryant is passionate about wellness and self-care
When Joy Bryant's "Parenthood" persona Jasmine Trussell married into the Braverman family, she was accepted with open arms. From girls' nights with Crosby's sisters to heart-to-hearts with other family members, Jasmine became part of the family. Not to mention the importance of her interracial relationship with Crosby, raising a bi-racial child, and the way their story was beautifully weaved together, as she discussed with Essence at the time.
Since the show ended, Joy has stayed close to her love for the small screen, taking on roles in programs like "Trinkets, "For Life," and "Cherish the Day." As of this writing, she's set to star as Helen Grace in 2024's "The Spiderwick Chronicles" series on Disney+. In addition to acting, Joy has also been involved in music and modeling. She and her husband, David Bryant, founded the Basic Terrain clothing line, with the products "inspired by their love of travel, adventure, and laid back living."
In 2022, Joy shared her passion for self-care and wellness in an interview with New Beauty, noting that she focuses on eating well, staying hydrated, exercising, and meditation, as well as a solid skin care routine to keep herself looking and feeling her best. "Get good sleep on the regular; eat the best food you can afford; exercise every day, even if it's just a simple walk; sit in the sun and soak up some rays; give love to yourself and to others," Joy told the outlet. "I've adopted that as my wellness recipe, sprinkled with a healthy dose of gratitude."
Tyree Brown enjoys spending time with his friends
Tyree Brown was one of the youngest Braverman family members. He played Jabbar Trussell, the son of Crosby Braverman and Jasmine Trussell — and he was just adorable. The former child star was just 5 years old when he auditioned for a role on the series — and he obviously nailed it. In 2013, Brown won the Young Artist Award for best supporting young actor for his role on the show. The following year, he and some of his co-stars were honored with the outstanding young ensemble in a TV series award. Speaking with Sactown Magazine at the age of 6, Brown opened up about working as a child actor and on "Parenthood." "I like my pretend dad and mom," he sweetly said, adding of the actual work, "[My mom and I] work on the lines at home. I do home schooling."
Brown, who also expressed that he may want to work in another field when he grew up, has taken on only a handful of on-screen jobs since "Parenthood's" 2015 close. He appeared in an episode of "Criminal Minds" in 2016 and on "Black-ish" in 2020. Following another appearance in the 2022 short "Athazagora," the actor does have something else on tap. As of this writing, he will be part of "Growing Up Gorman" once production gets underway.
In the meantime, Brown is active on Instagram and often shares photos and videos of him and his friends hanging out and having a great time.
Erika Christensen has starred on ABC's Will Trent
Erika Christiansen played the fourth — and youngest — Braverman sibling, Julia Braverman-Graham. Julia was a corporate lawyer and the breadwinner of her family, and that caused some tension in her marriage to Joel Graham (played by Sam Jaeger) throughout the show. "We all really appreciate that we got to have this experience and know each other and do this job together because it's so unique in the way we got to shoot it," Christiansen told The Hollywood Reporter of shooting the emotional finale. "It's so personal for everyone."
Meanwhile, a lot has happened for Christiansen since her time on "Parenthood," both personally and professionally. She married Cole Maness in 2015 and then she became a mom, welcoming daughter Shane in 2016 and daughter Polly in 2018. The actor later told Us Weekly that she wasn't sure if more kids were in her future, but she seemed very happy as a family of four.
Christiansen has been very active on the silver screen, too, starring in movies like "Kimi" and "Cheaper by the Dozen" in 2022 alone. By 2023, she was taking on one of the lead roles as Angie Polaski in ABC's "Will Trent." "I was just completely drawn in by the scripts and characters. It was just something that I really wanted to see on screen," Christiansen told The Seattle Times that January of the police procedural crime drama and her decision to join the cast. "I also wanted to explore it as an actor, too." That April, "Will Trent" was renewed for a second season.
Sam Jaeger is a familiar face on The Handmaid's Tale
Sam Jaeger started out in Hollywood in the '90s, taking on small roles here and there. He made appearances on shows like "The West Wing," "NYPD Blue," and "Scrubs," before landing his first recurring role in 2008, portraying Matt Dowd in "Eli Stone." His next recurring gig didn't come until 2010 — and that was on "Parenthood." Jaeger played Joel Graham, the husband of workaholic Julia Braverman. He was Mr. Mom for years while his wife focused on her career. Their marriage had plenty of bumps in the road, some bigger than others, but Joel and Julia ended up working things out in the end (thank goodness!).
Jaeger has since appeared in many television shows and movies, including "Law & Order True Crime, "Why Women Kill," and "The Politician." But what you may recognize him best from is his role as Mark Tuello in "The Handmaid's Tale." The actor first joined the cast in 2018 and will likely be in the sixth and final season, though it's unknown when that will be released, as of this writing.
In 2022, Jaeger spoke with E! News about a potential "Parenthood" reboot. "I don't know what a 'Parenthood' show looks like without Craig T., you know?" he said, calling Braverman patriarch Zeek's death "a necessary end to our series." That said, he didn't seem opposed to the idea of a reunion of sorts, sharing creator Jason Katims' potential solution to have the Bravermans get back together once a decade for a movie, à la "Boyhood."
Savannah Paige Rae is a huge Olivia Rodrigo fan
Savannah Paige Rae only has about a dozen credits to her name, and her role as Sydney Graham on "Parenthood" — aka Joel and Julia's daughter — has by far remained her most noteworthy. "It feels great to be back on set, because they're like my second family to me," Rae told ScreenSlam while working on Season 5 in 2013. "I grew up on the show since I was like 5 — now I'm 9, that's a big difference — and Sydney's a fun character to play."
Rae later took on a couple smaller roles, including an appearance in a notable "Grey's Anatomy" episode in 2015 (the one where Patrick Dempsey's Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd dies), and in the 2016 "The Firefly Girls" short, but she hasn't done any acting since, as of this writing. However, Rae is active on social media, particularly TikTok, where she uploads fun videos for her more than 23,000 followers. And "Parenthood" doesn't seem to be far from her mind, as her profile's bio reads in part, "the most hated braverman." Indeed, fans of the show were highly critical of Sydney, who was often outspoken, stubborn, and a little bit spoiled.
Rae keeps things very light-hearted and PG on TikTok, sharing "get ready with me" videos and filming content with her friends — and her dog. She's also a huge fan of Olivia Rodrigo, and in the fall of 2023, she posted about not being able to nab tickets after being waitlisted for a "GUTS World Tour" concert. Stars, they really are just like us.
Xolo Maridueña's career has blown up since Parenthood
Unlike some of the other young stars on "Parenthood," Xolo Maridueña's career seemed to catapult after he moved on from being a Braverman. He joined the all-star cast in 2012, portraying the role of Victor Graham, a kid who was adopted by Julia Braverman and Joel Graham. He brought a different dynamic to the show and to the Braverman family, as his very presence made his sister, Sydney, realize what it was like to no longer be an only child. "Any scene on the baseball field was really great because it was one of the few moments where I got to work with everyone in the cast," he told TV Fanatic in 2018 of his favorite episodes. "Also, the episode where Victor gets adopted is a really awesome episode."
But Maridueña's time on "Parenthood" isn't actually what he's most known for, despite appearing in 51 episodes. We'd be willing to bet that you recognize Maridueña from his role on "Cobra Kai." He joined the cast in 2018 and starred as Miguel Diaz over the course of six seasons. "'Cobra Kai' has been the best show that I've worked on, which is really surprising because 'Parenthood' at the time was the best thing that had ever happened to me," he told TV Fanatic. "Everyone that was associated with 'Parenthood' really did solidify for me that I wanted to be an actor."
In 2023, Maridueña also starred in the film "Blue Beetle," alongside Becky G and George Lopez.