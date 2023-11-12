What The Cast Of Parenthood Is Doing Today

"Parenthood" first aired in March 2010 with an all-star cast portraying the roles of the Braverman family. The story revolved around Zeek Braverman and his wife, Camille Braverman, and the ups, downs, highs, and lows of different family dynamics amongst their four kids and their families, all while still keeping the Braverman roots firmly planted. The show aired on NBC for six seasons but was cancelled due to budget cuts. And while there has been some talk of a potential reboot of the beloved series, there really hasn't been any movement that suggests it's going to happen.

"I think it's getting to be like enough time has passed where you can really look at the next generation," creator Jason Katims told E! News in January 2023. "I'm so curious to see where Max (Max Burkholder) is and Amber (Mae Whitman) and so many of these people." However, he added, "A lot of things have to fall together for something like that to work, but you know, never say never."

Of course, if a reboot were to eventually happen, it's unknown which of the main cast would return. For many of them, show business has kept them busy (save for the July to November 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, that is). From Peter Krause's (Adam Braverman) role on "9-1-1" to Dax Shepard's (Crosby Braverman) "Armchair Expert" podcast, things have turned out alright after "Parenthood." Let's take a look at what the main cast is up to after the series came to an end in 2015.

