Lauren Graham And Peter Krause Have Sad News About Their Relationship
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have a devastating update on their relationship. The couple was introduced in 1995 while on set of "Caroline in the City." However, it wasn't until the two reunited and starred as siblings on the show "Parenthood" in 2010 that things started to heat up.
While at the time everyone could see how great their chemistry was on the big screen, rarely anyone knew that behind closed doors they felt deeply about each other. "Nobody knew about it for a while, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," Graham said during an interview with Redbook. "I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."
After their romance came to light, Graham and Krause managed to still keep their love life private and under wraps. But unfortunately, all of that has now changed.
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause call it quits
According to People, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have decided to call it quits after an 11-year relationship. A representative for the former "Gilmore Girls" star confirmed that the pair actually broke up last year. As new details begin to emerge, a source told Us Weekly that Graham and the "9-1-1" star are no longer cohabitating.
While it's unclear at this time what may have caused the split, Graham has often gushed about her relationship with Krause anytime she got the opportunity. "We're really happy," she said during an appearance on "The Ellen Show." "I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, 'Aren't we married already really?'"
The "Bad Santa" star also shared with Good Housekeeping that when they first got together they "couldn't stop talking" and as a result grew to really fall for each other. "There was no game play," she told the outlet. "It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it's completely random."