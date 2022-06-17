Lauren Graham And Peter Krause Have Sad News About Their Relationship

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have a devastating update on their relationship. The couple was introduced in 1995 while on set of "Caroline in the City." However, it wasn't until the two reunited and starred as siblings on the show "Parenthood" in 2010 that things started to heat up.

While at the time everyone could see how great their chemistry was on the big screen, rarely anyone knew that behind closed doors they felt deeply about each other. "Nobody knew about it for a while, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," Graham said during an interview with Redbook. "I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."

After their romance came to light, Graham and Krause managed to still keep their love life private and under wraps. But unfortunately, all of that has now changed.