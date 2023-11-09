What Don Jr. & Eric's Fraud Trial Testimonies Reveal About Their Role In Trump Family Business

It's a family affair! Donald Trump is back in court for his civil fraud case. While the former president has handled a lot of his run-ins with the law on his own, this time around, it's slightly different. Members of the Trump family have been heavily involved in the case, and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were two of the latest people to take the stand.

The case was brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James after she claimed that Donald, several of his kids, and some members of the Trump Organization took part in overvaluing several of the former president's New York estates and assets over a 10-year period, per The New Yorker. James shared, "The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year." The documents alleged that Donald and his co-defendants financially benefited from inflating assets and earned a reported $250 million in the years the fraud took place.

Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump were initially named as co-defendants in the case, but Ivanka was later dismissed. However, Don Jr. and Eric could not escape the case. From the beginning, Don Jr. claimed the situation was James' way of gaining political ground. He tweeted, "This is all about politics. Weaponizing her office to go after her political opponents!" Despite Don Jr.'s claim, however, it didn't prevent him and his brother from having to testify in court, thereby revealing their true roles in the family business.