Sandra Bullock's Younger Sister Gesine Also Has A Career In TV

Sandra Bullock's younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, makes a great living in front of the camera. While she may not be an Oscar award-winning actor — those accolades belong to her big sister, Sandra — Gesine was also once a Hollywood heavyweight. Before Gesine found her true passion, she was a producer for Sandra's production company, Fortis Films. The company is responsible for producing Sandra's most famous films, such as "Miss Congeniality," "Practical Magic," and "Hope Floats." According to the Boston Globe, Gesine worked with Sandra for almost 10 years, and likely helped bring some of those titles to life.

Unfortunately, Gesine wasn't happy with her career trajectory. "I think I knew the minute I got to Hollywood that it wasn't quite for me," Gesine revealed to NPR in 2010. Although working with her sister made things easier, Gesine didn't like how people used her to get to her famous sibling. "It's not entirely offensive, but it's just so silly," added Gesine. "You can see that they're being completely affected, and they give you compliments that you aren't worthy of. I didn't have the stomach for it." On the bright side, Gesine has since transitioned into a career that is easier to digest (and much sweeter).