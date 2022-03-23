Sandra Bullock Absolutely Stuns With Her Sister On The Red Carpet
Following Sandra Bullock's hiatus announcement, she had a few more appearances to make while promoting "The Lost City," in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Bullock told ET that right now, she wants to be home with her kids, Louis and Laila — "in the place that makes me happiest."
The decision to take time away from the industry isn't far off from how Bullock was raised. Gesine Bullock-Prado — the actor's little sister — gave some insight into their shared upbringing with The Guardian in 2011. "We were raised in such an unusual way that we were taught to be relatively private people," she explained. "I have friends and we're close. But when you are very private, family becomes more and more important. They are the only ones that you want to share certain things with."
Prado is a pastry chef and star of the Food Network show "Baked In Vermont." She shares stunning bakery creations on her Instagram, but also occasionally posts throwback photos with her famous sister when they were very little, teens at Christmas, or goofing off as adults. The sisters have appeared together on a few red carpets over the years, but the premiere for "The Lost City" feels different. Perhaps it is because this marks a pause in seeing Bullock glammed up for a spell, but she was sure to go all out and make a fashion statement.
Sandra Bullock rocks a blushing ombre gown
Despite keeping out of the spotlight for events in recent years, Sandra Bullock hit the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of "The Lost City." She shared the evening with her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date, and the two were stunning in complimentary ensembles. The actor's little sister wore a chic black dress with a cape detail around her shoulders. The classic look continued over to Bullock's structured, cropped blazer with rounded shoulders that she wore over a colorful gown. The ruffled number by designer Elie Saab boasted an ombre effect starting with a pale blush at the slightly-plunging neckline and then melting into pink, coral, and finally a vibrant fuchsia at the train. Crystal beading filled out the bodice and delicately trickled into the skirt. To break up the soft ruffled cascade and add a pop of edge, Bullock revealed black leather thigh-high heeled boots, per Vogue.
While showing off the gown at the premiere, "The Unforgivable" star went further to explain her hiatus from acting. She spoke with People and said, "I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while." Bullock added, "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."
With her sister's support and the joy of being with her children, family is clearly maintaining priority for the Oscar-winning actor. Only time will tell if Hollywood will be calling her back or if retirement is something to consider.