Sandra Bullock Absolutely Stuns With Her Sister On The Red Carpet

Following Sandra Bullock's hiatus announcement, she had a few more appearances to make while promoting "The Lost City," in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Bullock told ET that right now, she wants to be home with her kids, Louis and Laila — "in the place that makes me happiest."

The decision to take time away from the industry isn't far off from how Bullock was raised. Gesine Bullock-Prado — the actor's little sister — gave some insight into their shared upbringing with The Guardian in 2011. ​​"We were raised in such an unusual way that we were taught to be relatively private people," she explained. "I have friends and we're close. But when you are very private, family becomes more and more important. They are the only ones that you want to share certain things with."

Prado is a pastry chef and star of the Food Network show "Baked In Vermont." She shares stunning bakery creations on her Instagram, but also occasionally posts throwback photos with her famous sister when they were very little, teens at Christmas, or goofing off as adults. The sisters have appeared together on a few red carpets over the years, but the premiere for "The Lost City" feels different. Perhaps it is because this marks a pause in seeing Bullock glammed up for a spell, but she was sure to go all out and make a fashion statement.