The Tense Reason Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Met For The First Time
It's easy to think that everyone in Hollywood knows everyone else. It's a fairly small place, and actors are always hopping from project to project, meeting new people. For that reason, we can't say we're very surprised when we find out two actors coming together for a movie actually have a backstory. Such is the case for Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who linked up for the new movie "The Lost City," also starring "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe.
The action-comedy film couldn't possibly be better cast. Bullock has starred in a handful of comedic roles, like in "Miss Congeniality" and "Ocean's Eight," and has a knack for humor. And when you think of action-comedy, if the "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street" star himself isn't at the top of your list, then maybe you need to watch more movies. Both of these actors know how to turn in a hilarious performance, and putting them together makes it that much better.
Their comfortability with each other on screen makes sense when you know how far back their history goes, though they weren't always on the best of terms.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters know each other
In a candid interview with The New York Times, "The Lost City" stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock reminisced about how far back their history goes. When asked about the time they first met, Tatum replied he'd "blocked it all out," before Bullock chimed in by saying there's some PTSD attached to the memory.
Wait, what?!
It turns out, Bullock's daughter, Laila, and Tatum's daughter, Everly, know each other from school, and these parents had a bit of a run-in in the principal's office once upon a time. "We met through drama, in the principal's office at preschool," Bullock shared. "We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other's child that caused the damage."
Bullock followed this up, though, by saying she thinks their history goes back even farther than that, noting that they met at her birthday party right after Tatum moved to Hollywood. He agreed, adding that she was the first celebrity he ever met in Hollywood! And now they're in movies together. What a small world Hollywood is.