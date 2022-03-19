The Tense Reason Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Met For The First Time

It's easy to think that everyone in Hollywood knows everyone else. It's a fairly small place, and actors are always hopping from project to project, meeting new people. For that reason, we can't say we're very surprised when we find out two actors coming together for a movie actually have a backstory. Such is the case for Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who linked up for the new movie "The Lost City," also starring "Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe.

The action-comedy film couldn't possibly be better cast. Bullock has starred in a handful of comedic roles, like in "Miss Congeniality" and "Ocean's Eight," and has a knack for humor. And when you think of action-comedy, if the "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street" star himself isn't at the top of your list, then maybe you need to watch more movies. Both of these actors know how to turn in a hilarious performance, and putting them together makes it that much better.

Their comfortability with each other on screen makes sense when you know how far back their history goes, though they weren't always on the best of terms.